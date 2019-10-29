Iliad : Freebox Delta plan now includes Amazon Prime membership, courtesy of Free

PRESS RELEASE Paris, October 29, 2019 Freebox Delta plan now includes Amazon Prime membership, courtesy of Free Free is the first operator to launch Amazon Prime in France Free announces today that it now offers Amazon Prime -worth €5.99/month- included with the Freebox Delta plan with no additional cost. It includes many benefits such as unlimited access to exclusive and award-winning Amazon Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to 2 million ad-free songs on Prime Music, unlimited fast & free shipping on millions of items on Amazon.fr, access to a catalogue of e-books with Prime Reading, unlimited full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos, benefits for gamers with Twitch Prime and early access to select Lightning Deals. This offer is available from today for both new and existing Freebox Delta subscribers. This offer is only available for new Amazon Prime members. The Amazon Prime account simply needs to be created in the Freebox Delta subscriber area at moncompte.free.fr. If subscribers already have an Amazon Prime account, they have the option to use their current Amazon Prime account to access the Prime Video interface from the Freebox Delta and Prime Music with Amazon Alexa. In this case, they will continue to be invoiced by Amazon. Once again, the Freebox Delta is one step ahead of the rest, bundling Amazon Prime membership and all its benefits into the Freebox Delta plan for all new Amazon Prime members. 1/3

Prime Video: hundreds of movies and series available in HD and 4K HDR Freebox Delta subscribers now have unlimited access to an ever-growing catalog of award- winning Amazon Original programs as well as thousands of popular movies and series, such as critically-acclaimedTom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, The Man in The High Castle, American Gods, Good Omens and local exclusives such as Jerôme Commandeur "Tout en douceur", Into the Dark, Raphaël Varane: Destin de Champion, all available in HD and 4K HDR. Available on their television courtesy of Free through the Freebox Delta and also on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets through the Amazon Prime Video app. Prime Video users can also download movies and series on their mobile devices to watch offline. With the the "OK Freebox" voice assistant integrated in the Freebox Delta, launching Prime Video is available at the tip of Freebox Delta users' tongue. Just ask "OK Freebox, launch Prime Video" and it will be launch automatically. Prime Music: unlimited access to over 2 million titles Freebox Delta subscribers can listen to more than 2 million titles with Prime Music, on a wide range of devices including PC, MAC, iOS and Android smartphone & tablets and they can all be downloaded to carry on listening offline on mobile devices. Thanks to the Alexa voice assistant integrated into the Freebox Delta, launching Prime Music is no sooner said than done. You just need to say "Alexa, play the Beatles!" or "Alexa, play Ed Sheeran's latest album!" Then just sit back and enjoy the amazing Devialet sound system that comes with the Freebox Delta… Fast and free shipping With Amazon Prime, Freebox Delta subscribers will be able to enjoy fast and free shipping like never before on their Amazon orders: Free and unlimited 1-working day delivery on millions of items in mainland France (excluding Corsica)

delivery with Prime Now on qualifying orders in Paris and 68 surrounding cities Free 1-working day secure delivery in Amazon Lockers on several million eligible items. Other Amazon Prime benefits With Amazon Prime, Freebox Delta subscribers can also access all the other Amazon Prime benefits, including : Amazon Photos : unlimited full-resolution photo storage

full-resolution photo storage Prime Reading : access to a catalogue of e-books

e-books Gamers benefits with Twitch Prime

Early access to Lightning deals. In addition to the above offer reserved for new Amazon Prime members, Free announces that current Amazon Prime members now have unlimited access to exclusive and award-winning Amazon Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video from their Freebox One and Freebox Delta. 2/3

Amazon Prime (with a value of €5.99/month, Amazon account necessary): only included for Freebox Delta subscribers who are not already members of Amazon Prime. Prime Video accessible on 3 screens simultaneously, on TV and on smartphone and tablet, from the Prime Video app. Prime Music accessible on one screen, from the Prime Music app, available in Metropolitan France. Content subject to change. See amazon.fr for full terms and conditions and details of services and content. All Amazon®, TM & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. HD/4K HDR: subject to eligibility, requires compatible content and TV. About Amazon Prime Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. For only €49 per year or €5.99 per month, Amazon Prime members enjoy many benefits of this program, that includes unlimited access to exclusive and award- winning Prime Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video; access to 2 million ad- free songs on Prime Music, access to more than hundreds of e-books with Prime Reading, unlimited full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos, benefits for gamers with Twitch Prime, and early access to select Lightning Deals. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive free and unlimited 1- working day delivery in mainland France (excluding Corsica) and Belgium covering millions of eligible items, free same-day delivery in Aix-en-Provence, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Paris and its surrounding areas on eligible orders, as well as two-hour delivery with Prime Now on qualifying orders in Paris and 68 surrounding cities. About Free Free - an Iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at June 30, 2019, Free had nearly 20 million subscribers in France (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.3 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.8 million subscribers at June 30, 2019. 3/3