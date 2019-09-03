Iliad : Management Report & Analysis H1 2019

The income statement, balance sheet and segment information have been restated accordingly. Further to the application of IFRS 16, the Group has amended its key profitability indicator, which becomes EBITDAaL (EBITDA after leases) with effect from January 1, 2019.

The Group has applied IFRS 16, Leases since January 1, 2019 using the retrospective approach, without restating comparative prior periods.

1 Including €61 million in Italy for the first installment of the last payment to Wind/Tre.

1 OVERVIEW

Over the last 20 years, the Iliad Group (the "Group") has experienced very strong growth in France, with numerous technological and commercial developments. It has gone from being a landline narrowband Internet Service Provider to an integrated landline and mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator. It has some 20 million subscribers in France and is clearly focused on deploying the latest technologies and proposing straightforward commercial offerings. In 2018, the Group expanded its geographic reach to Italy, where it has since recruited 3.8 million subscribers. Consequently, in the space of 20 years, the Group has become one of the leading electronic communications players in France and Italy, with over 23 million subscribers, nearly 11,000 employees, and €2.6 billion in revenues in the first half of 2019.

Iliad S.A. is the parent company of the Iliad Group, which operates under the trade names of Free in France and Iliad in Italy. Iliad S.A. has been listed on Euronext Paris (ILD ticker symbol) since 2004.

Following the launch of its mobile business in Italy, the Group now has two geographic segments:

France

Fueled by the success of its Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband offerings marketed under the Free brand, the Group has positioned itself as a major player in the French landline telecommunications market. In addition, since 2012 when it first launched its mobile offerings, the Group has become an integrated operator present in both the landline (Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband) and mobile segments. The Group's success in these two segments has been built on the following fundamentals - straightforward offerings, excellent value for money and innovation.

Italy

The Group launched its mobile telephony offering in Italy on May 29, 2018 and had 3.8 million subscribers at June 30, 2019. The Italian mobile business generated €177 million in revenues in the first six months of 2019.

The following key performance indicators are used throughout this management report:

EBITDAaL: profit from ordinary activities before depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and impact of stock option-/share-based payment expense.

Revenues invoiced to subscribers, which corresponds to revenues generated from the sale of services to subscribers.

3