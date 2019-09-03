Iliad : Press Release

THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN LAUNCHED BY THE GROUP IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 IS BEARING FRUIT AND HELPING TO CREATE A NEW GROWTH CYCLE FOR ILIAD:
Sales upswing and a much better subscriber mixH1 2019 results
Increase in gross subscriber adds, excluding price-slashed deals, for Landline and Mobile
Group no longer dependent on price-slashed deals
A better subscriber mix, with more subscribers now on Fiber and the Free Mobile Unlimited 4G Plan (50/100 GB for non-Freebox subscribers)
Turning point reached for churn and ARPU
These results reflect the success of the Group's new sales and marketing approach, which is based on:
bringing out cutting-edge devices, with the launch of the Freebox Delta and the Freebox One;
developing innovative technologies such as 10G Fiber;
strengthening its distribution channels;
putting in place a new loyalty program;
marketing new offers and implementing a more suitable promotional policy.
The majority of subscriber losses in first-half 2019 were for plans with low ARPU (the €2 voice plan and Landline plans sold through aggressive promotional deals).
2/12
Quarterly revenue growth in France
Fiber: Free was France's number one Fiber operator in the second quarter
H1 2019 results
Over 320,000 new subscribers in first-half 2019, with 172,000 for the second quarter alone, making Free the number one Fiber operator in terms of net adds in the second quarter. The Group will exceed its objective of signing up 500,000 new subscribers during the year as a whole.
Two million new connectible FTTH sockets and a sales presence in all regions of
Metropolitan France. The Group now has the largest FTTH network among France's alternative operators, with 11.5 million connectible sockets.
Fiber has become a tool for winning new subscribers and is helping to reduce churn:
50% of the Group's Fiber net adds in first-half 2019 were new subscribers.
Quarterly FTTH net adds1
1 Since SFR does not disclose FTTH subscriber data, data for SFR & Other has been calculated by subtracting net adds recorded by Free, Orange and Bouygues Telecom from ARCEP data - Company estimates for second-quarter 2019.
3/12
During the period, the Group stepped up the pace of marketing its FTTH offers by:
successfully overhauling the processes for its network rollouts and subscriber connections;
accelerating its rollouts across France;
further increasing the resources dedicated to Fiber, with some 3,000 employees and a network of several thousand subcontractors;
regularly launching its offers through public initiative networks, and devising a more locally- targeted sales strategy.
Sharp improvement in performance for the Mobile business
H1 2019 results ✓ Revenues invoiced to subscribers up 7% over the period (with growth of almost 9% in the second quarter alone) ✓ Continued upscaling of the subscriber mix, with 145,000 net adds for the Free Mobile
Unlimited 4G Plan (50/100 GB for non-Freebox subscribers)
✓ Better network performance, with more than 3,000 new sites equipped for 700 MHz during the period
The first half of 2019 saw Free continue its brisk pace of rolling out a network that offers best-in- class services. In particular, the Group pursued its drive to open up a massive number of 4G+ sites which give its subscribers a higher quality 4G service. The Group is standing by its objective of having 10,000 sites equipped for 700 MHz by end-2019.
Higher investment capacity for the Group and an optimized model for deploying passive infrastructure
During the period, Iliad entered into two strategic industrial partnerships concerning the Group's passive infrastructure. The partnerships are aimed at increasing the Group's investment capacity, speeding up the deployment of its infrastructure, and further strengthening its balance sheet.
In the Mobile business, Iliad is carrying out exclusive negotiations with Cellnex to accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G networks. The plan is for the Group to sell (i) 70% of the company that manages its passive mobile telecom infrastructure in France, encompassing 5,700 sites, and (ii) the entire capital of the company that manages its passive mobile telecom infrastructure in Italy, covering some 2,200 sites. The initial cash consideration payable to the Group for the overall transaction amounts to €2 billion.
In the Fiber business, Iliad announced, on September 2, 2019, that it decided to enter into exclusive negotiations with InfraVia - a French investment company specialized in the infrastructure sector - to form a partnership aimed at accelerating the rollout of fiber in low- and medium-density population areas across France (representing approximately 26 million lines). As part of the operation, Iliad has set up a special entity to actively manage fiber lines. In particular, the entity will be tasked with acquiring and operating the Group's co-financed FTTH tranches in the areas concerned. Free will transfer its existing co-financing agreements to the entity along with around one million existing co-financed sockets. The Group will sell 51% of the entity to InfraVia based on an enterprise value of around €600 million.
The transactions are subject to the customary terms and conditions for this type of transaction in France and are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 following regulatory clearance.
Successful first employee share issue and ongoing measures to set up a new internal organizational structure
4/12
In March 2019, the Group launched its first-ever employee share issue. Some 3,000 employees in France and Italy took up a total of 283,396 shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's capital.
In the first half of 2019, Iliad also continued to put in place its new internal organizational structure aimed at encouraging employees to be more closely associated with the Group's overall goals and objectives, and helping them develop their careers within the Group. To this end, a Group mobility agreement was signed during the period and work continued on the 20 HR projects that have been launched.
Lastly, the Group is preparing to enter the B2B market in 2020
ITALY CONFIRMS ITS ROLE AS A GROWTH DRIVER FOR THE GROUP
The Group is stepping up the pace of its subscriber recruitment in Italy.With almost one million net adds infirst-half2019, it topped the 4 million subscriber mark just 14 months after the Italian mobile business was launched.
The Group kept up the fast pace of its mobile network rollout in first-half 2019, with 900 new sites equipped during the period. The Group is standing by its objective of having 3,500 equipped sites in Italy byend-2019.
A STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND A SOLID BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE
The key figures and significant events of first-half 2019 were as follows:
Six months
Six months
In € millions
to June 30,
to June 30,
% change
2019
2018
Revenues - France
2,432
2,395
+1.5%
-
Landline
1,312
1,332
-1.5%
-
Mobile
997
962
+3.7%
O/w revenues invoiced to subscribers
789
738
+7.0%
-
Devices
126
106
+19.0%
-
Intra-group sales - France
(3)
(5)
-40.0%
Revenues - Italy
177
9
-
Intra-group sales - Italy
-
-
(2)
Consolidated revenues
2,607
2,404
+8.4%
Services revenues - France
2,309
2,294
+0.7%
Consolidated services revenues
2,486
2,303
+7.9%
EBITDAaL - France
910
894
1.8%
EBITDAaL - Italy
(108)
(28)
-
Consolidated EBITDAaL
802
866
-7.4%
5/12
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.