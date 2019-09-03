Iliad : Press Release

Quarterly revenue growth

THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN LAUNCHED BY THE GROUP IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 IS BEARING FRUIT AND HELPING TO CREATE A NEW GROWTH CYCLE FOR ILIAD:

Sales upswing and a much better subscriber mix H1 2019 results

Increase in gross subscriber adds, excluding price-slashed deals, for Landline and Mobile Group no longer dependent on price-slashed deals A better subscriber mix, with more subscribers now on Fiber and the Free Mobile Unlimited 4G Plan (50/100 GB for non-Freebox subscribers) Turning point reached for churn and ARPU



These results reflect the success of the Group's new sales and marketing approach, which is based on:

bringing out cutting-edge devices, with the launch of the Freebox Delta and the Freebox One;

cutting-edge devices, with the launch of the Freebox Delta and the Freebox One; developing innovative technologies such as 10G Fiber;

strengthening its distribution channels;

putting in place a new loyalty program;

marketing new offers and implementing a more suitable promotional policy.

The majority of subscriber losses in first-half 2019 were for plans with low ARPU (the €2 voice plan and Landline plans sold through aggressive promotional deals).

