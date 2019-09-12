Iliad : Scaleway – Iliad's B2B cloud – takes action for women in tech

Scaleway - Iliad's B2B cloud - takes action for women in tech

Paris, September 12, 2019 - Scaleway is taking action to increase the number of women working in tech, an industry that is still largely male-dominated.

Scaleway has decided to open its doors to non-profit organizations working to attract women to tech. For instance, we have teamed up with the second Global Startup Weekend Women Paris, which will be taking place on September 26 and 27 and is aimed at encouraging female entrepreneurship. And on January 22, 2020, Paris Women In Machine Learning will be holding a meetup in Scaleway's Paris premises, having already taken part in our ScaleDayon June 13, 2019. At this meetup it will be highlighting the importance of augmenting the numbers of women working in artificial intelligence.

"New technologies should be as open to women as they are to men", says Arnaud de Bermingham, Scaleway's CEO. He goes on to explain: "On average, women currently account for less than 20% of our industry worldwide1. So we need to evolve and not remain on the margins of society. That's why we've decided to take action at Scaleway, by giving more visibility to the women already working in our company and encouraging young women to explore a career in tech. Our aim is to double the number of our women employees by 2024".

ESPCI Summer School at Scaleway in Paris, July 2019

This across-the-board commitment is being spearheaded by women engineers, who are very keen to get involved, spread the word and inspire their juniors. For example, on July 31, 2019 we hosted a summer school organized by the prestigious engineering school, ESPCI. We gave the 30 female high-school students attending this event an overview of the career opportunities available if they go on to further education in science, technology, IT or math.

And last, but not least, Scaleway has absolute gender parity at top management level. With a Management Committee made up of four men and four women2, our company is an example to follow in the tech world.

