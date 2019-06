PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 18, 2019

Iliad - an initial Founding Member of the Libra Association

Iliad is pleased to announce that it takes part as an initial Founding Member of the Libra Association, whose objective is to create Libra, a simple global cryptocurrency with minimal transaction costs.

The Libra Association will be responsible for facilitating the development of the Libra Blockchain and managing the Libra Reserve. The Association is an independent not-for-profit organization, made up of trusted, geographically diverse companies, NGOs/multilaterals, and academic institutions. Initial Founding Members as of today include, by category:

Payments: Mastercard, PayPal, PayU (Naspers' fintech arm), Stripe, Visa

Mastercard, PayPal, PayU (Naspers' fintech arm), Stripe, Visa Technology and marketplaces: Booking Holdings, eBay, Facebook/Calibra, Farfetch, Lyft, Mercado Pago, Spotify Technology S.A., Uber Technologies, Inc.

Booking Holdings, eBay, Facebook/Calibra, Farfetch, Lyft, Mercado Pago, Spotify Technology S.A., Uber Technologies, Inc. Telecommunications: Iliad, Vodafone Group

Iliad, Vodafone Group Blockchain: Anchorage, Bison Trails, Coinbase, Inc., Xapo Holdings Limited

Anchorage, Bison Trails, Coinbase, Inc., Xapo Holdings Limited Venture Capital: Andreessen Horowitz, Breakthrough Initiatives, Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, Union Square Ventures

Andreessen Horowitz, Breakthrough Initiatives, Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, Union Square Ventures Nonprofit and multilateral organizations, and academic institutions: Creative Destruction Lab, Kiva, Mercy Corps, Women's World Banking.

The Libra Network will be based on an open-sourcesecure, scalable and reliable blockchain. This will help lead to the emergence of a new financial ecosystem with brand new usages designed to encourage financial inclusion and innovation.

Libra will be backed by a reserve of real assets providing stability and and preserving from speculation.

The purpose of the Association is to provide a governance framework for the Libra Network, facilitate the operation of the blockchain, manage the Reserve and help the ecosystem to evolve. It will be tasked with coordinating the technical roadmap of the Libra Network, preparing for the transition to a fully permissionless blockchain (i.e., with permissionless governance and automated reserve management), while ultimately ensuring that the Founding Members maintain equal roles.

Thanks to its technical infrastructure and the expertise of its people, Iliad will be one of the Libra Network's validator nodes. The contribution of Iliad, as a European representative, illustrates the decentralized and multilateral dimension of this collaborative project.

This project of "Internet of money" matches the DNA of Iliad, whose goal has always been to make digital innovations available to as many people as possible.

1/2