Iliad : announces a partnership aimed at accelerating fiber rollouts outside very densely populated areas

For Iliad, the partnership fits smoothly with its Odyssey 2024 plan, as well as with its objective of cementing its status as the leading alternative FTTH operator across France. With

11.5 million connectible sockets and a sales presence in all of France's regions, the Group now has the largest FTTH network of all the country's alternative operators. It also had the largest number of FTTH net adds in the second quarter of 2019 and is the only operator in France to offer 10G Fiber technology and provide an average upload speed of 600 Mbps on a widespread basis.

Thomas Reynaud, Iliad's Chief Executive Officer, explained that "The French market is characterized by high demand for fiber across the whole country. Our partnership with InfraVia is an excellent way of accelerating our rollouts so that Free can offer the best speeds to 26 million households as soon as possible, in line with the objectives of our Odyssey plan."

Vincent Levita, President and Founder of InfraVia, said "Access to digital infrastructure remains a key objective for our regions and we are very pleased to partner up with Free to accelerate the roll-outof the fibre across France. This project is also very consistent with our strategy to team up with industrial players to accelerate the development of tomorrow's infrastructure."

The deal will be subject to the customary conditions applicable to this type of transaction in France. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 once the relevant regulatory clearance has been obtained.

Pursuant to the commission implementing regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of June 29th, 2016laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, this press release may contain inside information and has been sent to the authorized broadcaster of Iliad on September 3, 2019 at 07:30 am CET.

About InfraVia Capital Partners

InfraVia is a private equity firm specialized in the infrastructure sector. Founded by Vincent Levita in 2008, InfraVia's investment strategy is focused on the European mid-market. It has a team of 32 professionals, €4 billion worth of assets under management through four infrastructure funds, and 30 investments across 11 European countries.

About Iliad

Iliad is the parent company of Free, the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) In December 2018, Free launched the Freebox Delta, a fusion of innovations, with 10G Fiber technology, xDSL/4G bonding, outstanding Devialet sound and much more. Free is the leading alternative fiber operator in France. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward, no-commitment offerings at very attractive prices. As at June 30, 2019, Free had nearly 20 million subscribers in France (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.3 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.8 million subscribers at June 30, 2019.