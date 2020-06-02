Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Iliad    ILD   FR0004035913

ILIAD

(ILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

iliad : teams up with Digicel in the French West Indies and Guiana to deploy its mobile services offering in the region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 2, 2020

ILIAD TEAMS UP WITH DIGICEL IN THE FRENCH WEST INDIES AND GUIANA

TO DEPLOY ITS MOBILE SERVICES OFFERING IN THE REGION

The iliad Group is pleased to announce that it has set up a joint venture with the Digicel Group.

The joint venture company will own the mobile telephony network (i.e. the network infrastructure and active network equipment) on behalf of the two groups in the French West Indies (Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy) and French Guiana. Both operators will keep their own core networks and frequency licenses and will continue to be fully independent from a commercial perspective.

The iliad Group and the Digicel Group will jointly invest in the new company in order to significantly increase the number of mobile sites in the region and therefore raise coverage and speeds.

The objective is to ultimately have one of the largest telecom infrastructure networks in the French West Indies.

About the iliad Group

Founded in 1999, in the space of 20 years the iliad Group has grown into a major telecommunications player in France and Italy, employing 11,000 people and generating €5.3 billion in revenues in 2019. As the parent company of Free - the inventor of triple play and the Freebox - iliad is an integrated fixed and mobile ultra-fast communications operator, standing out for its straightforward and innovative offerings. At end-March 2020, the iliad Group had nearly 20 million subscribers in France (6.5 million fixed-line subscribers and 13.3 million mobile subscribers). In Italy - where the Group launched its business on May 29, 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator - it had over 5.8 million subscribers at end-March 2020. iliad is listed on Euronext Paris (ILD).

Exchange: Euronext Paris

Market place: Eurolist A of Euronext Paris (SRD)

Ticker symbol: ILD

ISIN: FR0004035913

FTSE classification: 974 Internet

Member of Euro Stoxx, SBF 120, CAC Mid 100

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 06:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ILIAD
02:06aILIAD : teams up with Digicel in the French West Indies and Guiana to deploy its..
PU
02:01aILIAD : iliad teams up with Digicel in the French West Indies and Guiana to depl..
GL
05/19Switzerland's Sunrise, French-owned Salt link up in $3 billion broadband JV
RE
05/12EUROPE : European shares end higher as defensives find favour
RE
05/07ILIAD : quaterly sales release
04/17French telecoms group Orange to cut dividend by 30%
RE
04/02ILIAD : launches Solid-19, a support fund for its small-business sub-contractors
PU
03/17Can networks cope with millions working from home? So far, yes
RE
03/17ILIAD : Changes in Iliad's Governance
PU
03/17ILIAD : Présentation des résultats (en)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 612 M 6 243 M 6 243 M
Net income 2020 248 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2020 4 086 M 4 546 M 4 546 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 11 383 M 12 666 M 12 665 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 083
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ILIAD
Duration : Period :
Iliad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILIAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 151,85 €
Last Close Price 162,45 €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Poidatz Non-independent Director
Maxime Lombardini Vice Chairman
Antoine Levavasseur Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILIAD40.59%12 666
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.15%237 438
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.19%84 325
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.71%74 743
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%52 964
BCE INC.-4.87%37 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group