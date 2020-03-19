Ilika plc

('Ilika' or the 'Group')

General Meeting: Change of Venue

In light of public health advice in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors of Ilika (AIM: IKA) (the 'Board') has determined that it is no longer practical to hold the General Meeting in London. The General Meeting will still proceed on the previously notified date of 25 March 2020 but, pursuant to Ilika's articles of association, the Board has determined that it will instead be held at the Company's registered office at Unit 10a, The Quadrangle, Abbey Park Industrial Estate, Romsey, Hampshire SO51 9DL. The start time will remain at 12:30 p.m (GMT). The General Meeting is being held to approve the resolutions required to implement the Placing and the Open Offer announced on 6 March 2020.

All other details relating to the General Meeting remain unchanged from those set out in the circular dated 9 March 2020 containing, amongst other things, the notice of the General Meeting (the 'Circular').

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ilika encourages Shareholders who have not already done so to appoint the Chairman as their proxy (either electronically or by post) with their voting instructions rather than to attend the General Meeting in person. The deadline for doing this is by 12.30 p.m (GMT) on Monday, 23 March 2020. Instructions as to how to submit your proxy appointment electronically or by post are set out in the Circular and Form of Proxy.

Save where the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular, which is available on the Company's websiteat www.ilika.com.