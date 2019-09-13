Ilika : Bonus Share Options, Exercise of Options & TVR

Ilika plc

('Ilika' or the 'Company')

Award of Bonus Share Options, Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

Ilika (AIM: IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, announces the grant, to executive directors of nominal value options over 331,947 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company.

The options represent in aggregate 0.33% per cent of the existing issued share capital.

The options were awarded as part of the company's bonus scheme where 50% is payable as cash and 50% is deferred into options for one year, subject to continued employment.

The executive directors are each exercising nominal value options, previously awarded, over 20,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the company.

Accordingly, the Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for 60,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00am on 17 September 2019.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 100,778,600 ordinary shares of 1p each and may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Director Number of options granted Number of options Exercised Total number of Options now held Per cent. of current issued share capital Graeme Purdy 207,229 20,000 2,510,816 2.49% Brian Hayden 60,896 20,000 1,334,501 1.32% Steve Boydell 63,822 20,000 662,490 0.66%

Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive, holds 754,427 Ordinary shares representing 0.75% of current issued share capital and Steve Boydell, Finance Director, holds 32,000 Ordinary shares representing 0.03% of current issued share capital. Brian Hayden, Chief Scientific Officer holds 20,000 Ordinary shares representing 0.02% current issued share capital and 426,300 Preference Shares.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graeme Purdy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ilika plc b) LEI 213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code GB00B608Z994 b) Nature of the transaction a) Grant of bonus share options b) Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) a) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 207,229 b) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 20,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 12.09.19 f) Place of the transaction Off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian Hayden 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Scientific Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ilika plc b) LEI 213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code GB00B608Z994 b) Nature of the transaction a) Grant of bonus share options b) Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) a) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 60,896 b) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 20,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 12.09.19 f) Place of the transaction Off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steve Boydell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ilika plc b) LEI 213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code GB00B608Z994 b) Nature of the transaction a) Grant of bonus share options b) Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) a) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 63,822 b) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 20,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume n/a - Price e) Date of the transaction 12.09.19 f) Place of the transaction Off market

For more information contact:

Ilika plc Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive Tel: 023 8011 1400 Steve Boydell, Finance Director Liberum Capital Limited Tel: 020 3100 2000 Andrew Godber, Cameron Duncan, William Hall Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 / ilika@walbrookpr.com Paul Cornelius Mob: 07866 384 707 Lianne Cawthorne Mob: 07584 391 303

Note:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Steve Boydell, Finance Directorof the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement) on 023 8011 1400.