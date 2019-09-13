Log in
ILIKA PLC

(IKA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:27 am
22.1 GBp   +0.91%
02:27aILIKA : Bonus Share Options, Exercise of Options & TVR
PU
09/10ILIKA : Grant Support from Faraday Battery Challenge
PU
09/02ILIKA : Posting of AR, Notice of AGM & Directorate Change
PU
Ilika : Bonus Share Options, Exercise of Options & TVR

09/13/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Ilika plc

('Ilika' or the 'Company')

Award of Bonus Share Options, Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

Ilika (AIM: IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, announcesthe grant, to executive directors of nominal value options over 331,947 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company.

The options represent in aggregate 0.33% per cent of the existing issued share capital.

The options were awarded as part of the company's bonus scheme where 50% is payable as cash and 50% is deferred into options for one year, subject to continued employment.

The executive directors are each exercising nominal value options, previously awarded, over 20,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the company.

Accordingly, the Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for 60,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00am on 17 September 2019.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 100,778,600 ordinary shares of 1p each and may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Director

Number of options granted

Number of options

Exercised

Total number of Options now held

Per cent. of current issued share capital

Graeme Purdy

207,229

20,000

2,510,816

2.49%

Brian Hayden

60,896

20,000

1,334,501

1.32%

Steve Boydell

63,822

20,000

662,490

0.66%

Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive, holds 754,427 Ordinary shares representing 0.75% of current issued share capital and Steve Boydell, Finance Director, holds 32,000 Ordinary shares representing 0.03% of current issued share capital. Brian Hayden, Chief Scientific Officer holds 20,000 Ordinary shares representing 0.02% current issued share capital and 426,300 Preference Shares.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graeme Purdy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ilika plc

b)

LEI

213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Identification code

GB00B608Z994

b)

Nature of the transaction

a) Grant of bonus share options

b) Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

a)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

207,229

b)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12.09.19

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brian Hayden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Scientific Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ilika plc

b)

LEI

213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Identification code

GB00B608Z994

b)

Nature of the transaction

a) Grant of bonus share options

b) Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

a)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

60,896

b)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12.09.19

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steve Boydell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ilika plc

b)

LEI

213800TMDNIE3Z8XXD26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Identification code

GB00B608Z994

b)

Nature of the transaction

a) Grant of bonus share options

b) Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

a)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

63,822

b)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12.09.19

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

For more information contact:

Ilika plc

Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive

Tel: 023 8011 1400

Steve Boydell, Finance Director

Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3100 2000

Andrew Godber, Cameron Duncan, William Hall

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 / ilika@walbrookpr.com

Paul Cornelius

Mob: 07866 384 707

Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07584 391 303

Note:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Steve Boydell, Finance Directorof the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement) on 023 8011 1400.

Disclaimer

Ilika plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:26:06 UTC
