Ilika : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Ilika Plc
('Ilika' or the 'Company')
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Ilika plc (AIM: IKA), the advanced solid-state battery technology and materials innovation company, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today. Copies are available on the Company's website: www.ilika.com/investors
Ilika's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Thursday 4 October 2018 at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.
For more information contact:
Ilika plc
www.ilika.com
Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive
Tel: 023 8011 1400
Steve Boydell, Finance Director
Liberum Capital Limited
Tel: 020 3100 2000
Neil Elliot, Jill Li,
Trystan Cullen, William Hall
Walbrook PR Ltd
Tel: 020 7933 8780 / ilika@walbrookpr.com
Paul Cornelius
Mob: 07866 384 707
Lianne Cawthorne
Mob: 07584 391 303
Disclaimer
Ilika plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:15 UTC