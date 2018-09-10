Ilika : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Ilika Plc

('Ilika' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Ilika plc (AIM: IKA), the advanced solid-state battery technology and materials innovation company, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today. Copies are available on the Company's website: www.ilika.com/investors

Ilika's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Thursday 4 October 2018 at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.