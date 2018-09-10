Log in
ILIKA PLC
Ilika : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

09/10/2018

Ilika Plc

('Ilika' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Ilika plc (AIM: IKA), the advanced solid-state battery technology and materials innovation company, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today. Copies are available on the Company's website: www.ilika.com/investors

Ilika's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Thursday 4 October 2018 at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.

For more information contact:

Ilika plc

www.ilika.com

Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive

Tel: 023 8011 1400

Steve Boydell, Finance Director

Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3100 2000

Neil Elliot, Jill Li,

Trystan Cullen, William Hall

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 / ilika@walbrookpr.com

Paul Cornelius

Mob: 07866 384 707

Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

Ilika plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:15 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,17 M
EBIT 2019 -2,13 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 0,07 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,38x
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
Capitalization 17,1 M
NameTitle
Graeme Purdy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael James Inglis Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen John Boydell Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Elliott Hayden Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Clare Mary Joan Spottiswoode Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILIKA PLC-12.82%22
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.26%65 071
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.75%47 631
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-8.98%43 139
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.82%42 052
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.96%36 448
