illimity Bank S p A : Letter to Shareholders

Letter to shareholders 31 March 2020

Dear Shareholders,

in the current uncertain market situation and in view of the upcoming annual meeting due to approve illimity first Annual Report, we have decided to add this present communication to our usual periodic reporting.

With regard to the recent spreading of "Covid-19", which has resulted in a global health crisis that is impacting on civil society and which is expected to have very significant effects, although not yet accurately quantifiable, on the Italian and world economy, illimity takes this opportunity to provide the following details on the way in which the company has been operating in this period as well as an initial assessment of the possible effects that may result from the present situation.

In the difficult environment that has emerged, a collective and exceptional effort is needed: there will be an increasing need for a bank like illimity to finance entrepreneurial initiatives and turnaround projects. We have not slowed down even a moment since the beginning of the crisis and even more than before we will work to promote a new phase of sustainable growth in our country.

This communication should be seen within the context of a constantly changing external framework. illimity accordingly commits to supplement and update, where appropriate, the information presented at the presentation of its quarterly results as of 31 March 2020, which the Board of Directors plans to approve on 11 May.

illimity is confidently coping with the "Covid-19" contingency and would like to recall some of the characteristics and strategic and managerial choices that we believe to be distinctive even in the current context:

illimity is a high-tech bank, well-balanced and specialising in four high-potential mutually synergic business sectors : lending to SMEs, the purchase of loans and/or new disbursements as part of SME restructuring transactions (UTP), the purchase and management of distressed loans and direct digital banking services; illimity has an extremely solid capital and liquidity base , as shown in the preliminary results announced on February 12 and detailed in the Financial Statements published today; illimity can natively guarantee and, in fact, has guaranteed since February 23 rd , extended operational continuity involving all of its employees, thanks to its ICT and organisational architecture, without the need for additional investments or other measures and enabling it to work at full capacity ; the SME Division continues to operate in all its market segments : Crossover, Acquisition Finance, Turnaround and Factoring. The Division is in daily contact with its customers to monitor their performance and assess the need for any intervention that may be required, and its outstanding loans portfolio shows no signs of critical issues at present ; the Distressed Credit I&S Division is continuing with its three activities : investment, exploiting any new market opportunities arising from the reduction in competition, servicing and senior financing. The extremely positive start to gross cash collection during the first few months of 2020, showing further improvement over the performance achieved in 2019, will act as a mitigating factor for the effects arising from the temporary slowdown in Courts activities ; the activity of the Direct Banking Division has not suffered any slowdowns , with results to date

