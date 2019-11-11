illimity Bank S p A : Significant acceleration for illimity in the third quarter

illimity has 44,904,333.15 euro share capital, of which 43,407,661.81 euro in subscribed and paid-up share capital, divided into 65,164,434 Ordinary Shares and 1,440,000 Special Shares, all of which is no par value stock.

Ordinary Shares, listed on the MTA market since 5th March 2019, ISIN code IT0005359192, are freely transferable. Special Shares are not listed and bear no voting rights. The shareholders indicated below hold at least 5% of the share capital with unlimited voting rights: