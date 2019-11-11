Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Illimity Bank S.p.A.    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : Significant acceleration for illimity in the third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:25am EST

illimity has 44,904,333.15 euro share capital, of which 43,407,661.81 euro in subscribed and paid-up share capital, divided into 65,164,434 Ordinary Shares and 1,440,000 Special Shares, all of which is no par value stock.

Ordinary Shares, listed on the MTA market since 5th March 2019, ISIN code IT0005359192, are freely transferable. Special Shares are not listed and bear no voting rights. The shareholders indicated below hold at least 5% of the share capital with unlimited voting rights:

SDP RAIF Genesis9,88%

SDP Capital Management LTD investment fund

AMC Metis S.a.r.l.7,74%

Atlas Merchant Capital Fund LP subsidiary

Tensile - Metis Holdings S.a.r.l.7,01%

Tensile Capital Management LLC subsidiary

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
01:25aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Significativa accelerazione per illimity nel terzo trimest..
PU
01:25aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Significant acceleration for illimity in the third quarter
PU
08/22ILLIMITY BANK : CEO expects Italian soured bank loan sales of 130-150 billion eu..
RE
07/16Italian builder Salini backs plan to buy Astaldi to revive industry
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 78,9 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 -17,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 583 M
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,35  €
Last Close Price 8,95  €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Elena Cialliè Independent Director
Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.0.00%646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.56%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.98%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.21%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.47%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group