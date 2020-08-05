Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Illimity Bank S.p.A.    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : starts its share buyback program serving its Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 08:12am EDT

FOLLOWING THE RESOLUTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON 22 APRIL 2020 ILLIMITY STARTS ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

SERVING ITS LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (LTIP)

  • The number of treasury shares to be purchased under the buyback program is up to maximum 87,951 equivalent to approximately 0.133% of illimity's share capital
  • The purchase price of the treasury shares shall be no more than 10% lower or higher than the reference price of illimity's shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the trading day preceding each individual transaction

Milan, 5 August 2020 - In accordance with the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2020, as already disclosed to the market, and following the Board of Directors' meeting on 3 August, illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") today approves the launch of a share buyback program ("Buyback"), for up to 87,951 illimity shares (ISIN: IT0005359192 - ticker "ILTY"), equivalent to approximately 0.133% of the Bank's share capital, to serve the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") intended for the Bank's top management and approved by the same Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2020.

The buyback plan is expected to run from 6 August to 20 September 2020. Taking into account illimity share prices recently recorded on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), the potential disbursement related to the execution of the Buyback is estimated to remain within the maximum total disbursement of Euro 1 million set forth in the aforementioned shareholders' resolution.

In order to implement the Buyback, illimity appointed an authorized intermediary who will make decisions on purchases, in full independence, also in relation to their timing, and in compliance with daily price and volume limits consistent with both the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2020 and the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR Regulation") and Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation"). Specifically, the purchase price of the shares shall be no more than 10% lower or higher than the reference price of illimity's shares on the MTA in the trading day preceding each individual transaction. Furthermore, the daily volume of purchases shall not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of illimity shares traded on the MTA during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

Purchase transactions will be made on the MTA, in order to ensure equal treatment between all shareholders, pursuant to art. 144-bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 (as amended), as well as in accordance with the provisions of the above-mentioned MAR Regulation and art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation.

Pursuant to the regulation in force from time to time, the Bank will notify to Consob and the market the transactions made under the Buyback, in an aggregate and detailed form, within the terms and in the form provided for in art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation.

As of today, the Bank owns 10,554 treasury shares, equal to 0.016% of its share capital. The Bank's subsidiaries do not hold shares in the Bank.

1

***

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.7741.464948 - silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity Isabella Falautano, Francesca D'Amico +39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors +39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform, neprix, provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com and, with illimity SGR, over the next few months will set up and manage the first Alternative Investment Fund for corporate loans. The story of illimity began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two, giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which began trading on Borsa Italiana's MTA exchange on 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"). The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on 500 employees and closed its first year of activity with assets of 3 billion euro.

***

2

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 12:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
08:12aILLIMITY BANK S P A : avvia il piano di riacquisto delle azioni proprie a serviz..
PU
08:12aILLIMITY BANK S P A : starts its share buyback program serving its Long Term Inc..
PU
08/042Q20 : a resilient quarter
PU
08/04ILLIMITY BANK S P A : 2Q20 Results Script
PU
08/04ILLIMITY BANK S P A : 2Q20 Results presentation
PU
08/04ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Risultati 2Q20 Comunicato stampa
PU
08/04ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro ne..
PU
08/04ILLIMITY BANK S P A : doubles quarterly profit from 5 to 10 million euro in the ..
PU
07/21UniCredit Sells Non-Performing Loans Portfolio to Illimity, Guber Banca, Barc..
DJ
07/03ILLIMITY BANK S P A : signs a new senior financing transaction with Davis&Morgan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 170 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2020 25,4 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 513 M 604 M 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,35 €
Last Close Price 7,76 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Brambilla Director
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.-24.00%604
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.46%291 198
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%247 223
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.99%216 689
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.37%189 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.39%130 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group