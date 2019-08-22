Log in
ILLIMITY BANK SPA

ILLIMITY BANK SPA

(ILTY)
08/22
8.3100 EUR   -0.42%
01:46pILLIMITY BANK : CEO expects Italian soured bank loan sales of 130-150 billion euros
07/16Italian builder Salini backs plan to buy Astaldi to revive industry
illimity Bank : CEO expects Italian soured bank loan sales of 130-150 billion euros

08/22/2019

RIMINI, Italy (Reuters) - Italian banks could offload up to another 150 billion euros (135.47 billion pounds) in soured loans in the next five years, said Corrado Passera, the veteran Italian banker who now heads digital lender and bad loan specialist illimity.

Forced by regulators to tackle the legacy of a deep recession, Italian banks have shed some 170 billion euros in impaired loans in the past three years.

"We reckon Italy will see another 130-150 billion euros of NPL deals in the next five years," Passera told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Banks still have some work to do ... (though) there won't be more big packages (of loans being sold) or large, undifferentiated deals - managers of non-performing loans will have to specialise."

(Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, writing by Valentina Za and Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 81,5 M
EBIT 2019 -6,79 M
Net income 2019 -17,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -31,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 496 M
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,35  €
Last Close Price 8,35  €
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corrado Passera Executive Chairman
Andrea Clamer Director
Massimo Brambilla Director
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Silvia Benzi Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK SPA0.00%551
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.23%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA8.44%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.34%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
