ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
0
02/15/2019 | 01:00pm EST
GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.