ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1

01/10/2019 | 06:46am EST

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7:00 a.m., CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m., CST.

The event will be webcast at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1906166/CCA3FAF4D29B2BF2C29C9ECF3F650502

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-4306 (domestic) or 1-734-385-2616 (international). The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from February 1 through February 7 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode is 4656349.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact                                                       Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works                                                   Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych                                                           Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566                                                   Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com                                         investorrelations@itw.com

Illinois Tool Works logo


