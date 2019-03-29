Log in
Illumina : Files Patent Infringement Suit Against BGI in Germany

0
03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against BGI Group’s subsidiary, Latvia MGI Tech SIA, in the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany. The complaint alleges that BGI’s sequencing products, including the BGISeq-500, MGISeq-2000, and related chemistry reagents, infringe EP 1 530 578 B1. This patent covers Illumina’s proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.

“Illumina will not tolerate the unauthorized, infringing use of its patented technology. Illumina filed this suit to defend the substantial investments we have made in our industry leading sequencing technology, as validated in our global intellectual property portfolio. We will continue to monitor the field and file patent suits where appropriate when our patents are infringed,” said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Illumina.

The ‘578 patent is one of numerous patents that protect Illumina’s sequencing technology. Its validity has been affirmed by the European Patent Office in opposition proceedings. Similarly, the U.S. counterpart to the ‘578 patent was upheld by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board over challenges filed by BGI and its subsidiary, Complete Genomics, Inc., in Inter Partes Review Nos. IPR2017-02172 and IPR2017-02174.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.


© Business Wire 2019
