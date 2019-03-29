Illumina : Files Patent Infringement Suit Against BGI in Germany

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has filed a patent
infringement suit against BGI Group’s subsidiary, Latvia MGI Tech SIA,
in the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany. The complaint alleges that
BGI’s sequencing products, including the BGISeq-500, MGISeq-2000, and
related chemistry reagents, infringe EP 1 530 578 B1. This patent covers
Illumina’s proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.
“Illumina will not tolerate the unauthorized, infringing use of its
patented technology. Illumina filed this suit to defend the substantial
investments we have made in our industry leading sequencing technology,
as validated in our global intellectual property portfolio. We will
continue to monitor the field and file patent suits where appropriate
when our patents are infringed,” said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice
President and General Counsel for Illumina.
The ‘578 patent is one of numerous patents that protect Illumina’s
sequencing technology. Its validity has been affirmed by the European
Patent Office in opposition proceedings. Similarly, the U.S. counterpart
to the ‘578 patent was upheld by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board
over challenges filed by BGI and its subsidiary, Complete Genomics,
Inc., in Inter Partes Review Nos. IPR2017-02172 and IPR2017-02174.
