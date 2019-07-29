Log in
Illumina : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

0
07/29/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Second quarter 2019 results:

  • Revenue of $838 million, a 1% increase compared to $830 million in the second quarter of 2018
  • GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders for the quarter of $296 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $209 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders for the quarter of $200 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $212 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income excludes a $92 million unrealized gain from a strategic investment that completed an initial public offering (see the table entitled “Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Illumina Stockholders” for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures)
  • Cash flow from operations of $143 million compared to $295 million in the second quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2019 included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversion of our 2019 Notes
  • Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) of $96 million for the quarter compared to $218 million in the second quarter of 2018. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 included the convertible notes payment, referenced above

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 68.4% compared to 69.3% in the prior year period. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-GAAP gross margin was 69.5% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 70.3% in the prior year period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $166 million compared to $151 million in the prior year period. R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 19.8% compared to 18.2% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $202 million compared to $197 million in the prior year period. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 23.1% compared to 23.7% in the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $49 million and capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $47 million during the second quarter of 2019. At the close of the quarter, the company held $3.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $3.5 billion as of December 30, 2018.

“While our second quarter results clearly fell short of our expectations, we remain committed to leading innovation in genomics, and to enabling our global community of 6,300 customers who unlock more of the human genome each day in an effort to improve human health and, in many cases, save lives,” said Francis deSouza, President and CEO. “In addition to continued sequencing consumables growth, we are encouraged by the sequential and year-over-year growth in shipments across our high, mid, and low-throughput sequencing system portfolio, including a record number of NextSeq Dx systems, reflecting the growing clinical opportunity.”

Updates since our last earnings release:

  • Launched Veriseq NIPT v2, enabling a genome-wide screen which almost doubles the detection of chromosomal abnormalities
  • Partnered with AnchorDx, a molecular diagnostics company, to develop clinical oncology products for the Chinese market
  • Expanded Illumina Accelerator to Cambridge, UK, further catalyzing the rapidly growing genomics industry in Europe and surrounding markets
  • Repaid $632 million of 2019 Convertible Notes that matured on June 15, 2019, leaving $1.3 billion of convertible debt outstanding due in 2021 and 2023

Financial outlook and guidance

The non-GAAP financial guidance discussed below reflects certain pro forma adjustments to assist in analyzing and assessing our core operational performance. Please see our Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance included in this release for a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

For fiscal 2019, the company expects year over year revenue growth of approximately 6%, and now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Illumina stockholders of $6.41 to $6.51 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Illumina stockholders of $6.00 to $6.10.

Except for acquisition-related expenses incurred during the first half of 2019 which are reflected in our GAAP guidance, this guidance excludes any impact from the pending acquisition of Pacific Biosciences, which we now expect to close in Q4 2019.

Quarterly conference call information

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Monday, July 29, 2019. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina’s website under the “Company” tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1 (844) 647-5490, or 1 (615) 247-0295 outside North America, both with conference ID 3469888.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures

The company reports non-GAAP results for diluted net income per share, net income, gross margins, operating expenses, operating margins, other income, and free cash flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company’s financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense associated with the company’s convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash, and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. Additionally, non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation.

The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables of this release.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our financial outlook and guidance for fiscal 2019 and our expectations and beliefs regarding future conduct and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (ii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iii) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (iv) the outcome of the pending acquisition of Pacific Biosciences; (v) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vi) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (vii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (viii) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (ix) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (x) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (xi) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2019

 

 

December 30,
2018

ASSETS

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

 

1,943

 

$

 

1,144

Short-term investments

 

1,230

 

 

2,368

Accounts receivable, net

 

470

 

 

514

Inventory

 

420

 

 

386

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

93

 

 

78

Total current assets

 

4,156

 

 

4,490

Property and equipment, net

 

854

 

 

1,075

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

558

 

 

Goodwill

 

824

 

 

831

Intangible assets, net

 

162

 

 

185

Deferred tax assets, net

 

69

 

 

70

Other assets

 

350

 

 

308

Total assets

$

 

6,973

 

$

 

6,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

 

139

 

$

 

184

Accrued liabilities

 

473

 

 

513

Long-term debt, current portion

 

 

 

1,107

Total current liabilities

 

612

 

 

1,804

Operating lease liabilities

 

698

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,120

 

 

890

Other long-term liabilities

 

211

 

 

359

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

61

Stockholders’ equity

 

4,332

 

 

3,845

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

 

6,973

 

$

 

6,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

 

704

 

$

 

673

 

$

 

1,372

 

$

 

1,301

Service and other revenue

 

134

 

 

157

 

 

312

 

 

311

Total revenue

 

838

 

 

830

 

 

1,684

 

 

1,612

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue (a)

 

196

 

 

181

 

 

378

 

 

355

Cost of service and other revenue (a)

 

59

 

 

65

 

 

130

 

 

127

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

10

 

 

9

 

 

19

 

 

17

Total cost of revenue

 

265

 

 

255

 

 

527

 

 

499

Gross profit

 

573

 

 

575

 

 

1,157

 

 

1,113

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (a)

 

166

 

 

151

 

 

335

 

 

288

Selling, general and administrative (a)

 

202

 

 

197

 

 

412

 

 

380

Total operating expense

 

368

 

 

348

 

 

747

 

 

668

Income from operations

 

205

 

 

227

 

 

410

 

 

445

Other income, net

 

141

 

 

5

 

 

170

 

 

8

Income before income taxes

 

346

 

 

232

 

 

580

 

 

453

Provision for income taxes

 

53

 

 

32

 

 

63

 

 

56

Consolidated net income

 

293

 

 

200

 

 

517

 

 

397

Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

3

 

 

9

 

 

12

 

 

20

Net income attributable to Illumina stockholders

$

 

296

 

$

 

209

 

$

 

529

 

$

 

417

Earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

2.01

 

$

 

1.42

 

$

 

3.60

 

$

 

2.84

Diluted

$

 

1.99

 

$

 

1.41

 

$

 

3.56

 

$

 

2.82

Shares used in computing earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

147

 

 

147

 

 

147

 

 

147

Diluted

 

149

 

 

148

 

 

149

 

 

148

(a) Includes stock-based compensation expense for stock-based awards:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

Cost of product revenue

$

 

5

 

$

 

4

 

$

 

10

 

$

 

8

Cost of service and other revenue

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

2

Research and development

 

16

 

 

15

 

 

34

 

 

30

Selling, general and administrative

 

26

 

 

30

 

 

53

 

 

58

Stock-based compensation expense before taxes (1)

$

 

48

 

$

 

50

 

$

 

99

 

$

 

98

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation of $0.4 million and $1.5 million for Helix for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. This compares to stock-based compensation of $0.8 million and $1.4 million for Helix for the three and six months ended July 1, 2018, respectively.

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

Net cash provided by operating activities (b)

$

 

143

 

 

$

 

295

 

 

$

 

341

 

 

$

 

550

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

79

 

 

 

(536

)

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

(525

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(549

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(609

)

 

 

97

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

(3

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(327

)

 

 

(216

)

 

 

799

 

 

 

119

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

2,270

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,225

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

 

1,943

 

 

$

 

1,344

 

 

$

 

1,943

 

 

$

 

1,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities (b)

$

 

143

 

 

$

 

295

 

 

$

 

341

 

 

$

 

550

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(47

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(167

)

Free cash flow (a)

$

 

96

 

 

$

 

218

 

 

$

 

238

 

 

$

 

383

 

(a)

Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

(b)

Net cash provided by operating activities in Q2 and the first half of 2019 included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversions of our 2019 Notes.

Illumina, Inc.

Results of Operations - Non-GAAP

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted

$

 

1.99

 

 

$

 

1.41

 

 

$

 

3.56

 

 

$

 

2.82

 

Cost of revenue (b)

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.11

 

Research and development costs (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Selling, general and administrative costs (b)

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

0.03

 

Other income, net (b)

 

(0.84

)

 

 

 

 

(0.90

)

 

 

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c)

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

(0.04

)

Income tax benefit (d)

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted (a)

$

 

1.35

 

 

$

 

1.43

 

 

$

 

2.94

 

 

$

 

2.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS:

GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders

$

 

296

 

 

$

 

209

 

 

$

 

529

 

 

$

 

417

 

Cost of revenue (b)

 

10

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

17

 

Research and development costs (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Selling, general and administrative costs (b)

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

4

 

Other income, net (b)

 

(125

)

 

 

 

 

(134

)

 

 

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c)

 

16

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(6

)

Income tax benefit (d)

 

(5

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(7

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders (a)

$

 

200

 

 

$

 

212

 

 

$

 

437

 

 

$

 

426

 

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

 

 

(a)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders exclude the effect of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance.

(b)

Refer to our “Itemized Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Operations as a Percent of Revenue,” below, for the components of these amounts.

(c)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments listed.

(d)

Amounts represent tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost.

Illumina, Inc.

Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued)

(Dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

 

June 30,
2019

 

July 1,
2018

GAAP gross profit

$

 

573

 

 

68.4

 

%

 

$

 

575

 

 

69.3

 

%

 

$

 

1,157

 

 

68.7

 

%

 

$

 

1,113

 

 

69.0

 

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

10

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

9

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

 

19

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

17

 

 

1.1

 

%

Non-GAAP gross profit (a)

$

 

583

 

 

69.5

 

%

 

$

 

584

 

 

70.3

 

%

 

$

 

1,176

 

 

69.8

 

%

 

$

 

1,130

 

 

70.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expense

$

 

166

 

 

19.8

 

%

 

$

 

151

 

 

18.2

 

%

 

$

 

335

 

 

19.9

 

%

 

$

 

288

 

 

17.9

 

%

Restructuring (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

 

166

 

 

19.8

 

%

 

$

 

151

 

 

18.2

 

%

 

$

 

335

 

 

19.9

 

%

 

$

 

287

 

 

17.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expense

$

 

202

 

 

24.1

 

%

 

$

 

197

 

 

23.7

 

%

 

$

 

412

 

 

24.5

 

%

 

$

 

380

 

 

23.5

 

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

Acquisition-related expenses (c)

 

(8

)

 

(1.0

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

(23

)

 

(1.4

)

%

 

 

 

Restructuring (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(0.1

)

%

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense

$

 

194

 

 

23.1

 

%

 

$

 

197

 

 

23.7

 

%

 

$

 

388

 

 

23.0

 

%

 

$

 

376

 

 

23.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

 

205

 

 

24.5

 

%

 

$

 

227

 

 

27.4

 

%

 

$

 

410

 

 

24.3

 

%

 

$

 

445

 

 

27.6

 

%

Cost of revenue

 

10

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

9

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

 

19

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

17

 

 

1.1

 

%

Research and development costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

0.1

 

%

Selling, general and administrative costs

 

8

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

1.5

 

%

 

 

4

 

 

0.1

 

%

Non-GAAP operating profit (a)

$

 

223

 

 

26.6

 

%

 

$

 

236

 

 

28.4

 

%

 

$

 

453

 

 

26.9

 

%

 

$

 

467

 

 

28.9

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP other income, net

$

 

141

 

 

16.8

 

%

 

$

 

5

 

 

0.6

 

%

 

$

 

170

 

 

10.1

 

%

 

$

 

8

 

 

0.5

 

%

Non-cash interest expense (d)

 

14

 

 

1.7

 

%

 

 

7

 

 

0.8

 

%

 

 

28

 

 

1.7

 

%

 

 

15

 

 

0.9

 

%

Strategic investment related gain, net (e)

 

(103

)

 

(12.3

)

%

 

 

(7

)

 

(0.8

)

%

 

 

(111

)

 

(6.6

)

%

 

 

(15

)

 

(0.9

)

%

Gains on deconsolidation (f)

 

(39

)

 

(4.7

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

(54

)

 

(3.2

)

%

 

 

 

Loss on contingent value right (g)

 

3

 

 

0.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

0.2

 

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP other income, net (a)

$

 

16

 

 

1.9

 

%

 

$

 

5

 

 

0.6

 

%

 

$

 

36

 

 

2.2

 

%

 

$

 

8

 

 

0.5

 

%

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

 

 

(a)

Non-GAAP gross profit, included within non-GAAP operating profit, is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. Non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP other income, net, exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance.

(b)

Amount consists primarily of employee costs related to restructuring that occurred in Q1 2018 and Q4 2017.

(c)

Amount consists of acquisition-related expenses related to the pending Pacific Biosciences acquisition.

(d)

Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.

(e)

Amount consists primarily of mark-to-market adjustments from our strategic investments.

(f)

Amount for Q2 consists of the gain recognized as a result of the Helix deconsolidation. Amount for the first half of 2019 also includes the $15 million gain recorded in Q1 that resulted from the settlement of a contingency related to the deconsolidation of GRAIL in 2017.

(g)

Amount consists of mark-to-market adjustments related to our contingent value right received from Helix.

Illumina, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Our future performance and financial results are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the guidance set forth below. Some of the factors that could affect our financial results are stated above in this press release. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in the public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information.

 

Fiscal Year 2019

GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders (a)

$6.41 - $6.51

Non-cash interest expense (b)

0.33

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.24

Acquisition-related expenses (c)

0.15

Strategic investment related gain, net (d)

(0.75)

Gains on deconsolidation (e)

(0.36)

Loss on contingent value right (f)

0.02

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (g)

0.05

Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation (h)

(0.09)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders (a)

$6.00 - $6.10

(a)

Except for acquisition-related expenses incurred during the first half of 2019, this guidance excludes any impact from the pending acquisition of Pacific Biosciences, which we expect to close in Q4 2019.

(b)

Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.

(c)

Amount consists of acquisition-related expenses incurred during the first half of 2019 related to the pending Pacific Biosciences acquisition.

(d)

Amount consists primarily of mark-to-market adjustments from our strategic investments.

(e)

Amount consists of the gain recognized as a result of the Helix deconsolidation in Q2 and the additional gain resulting from the settlement of a contingency related to the deconsolidation of GRAIL in 2017.

(f)

Amount consists of mark-to-market adjustments related to our contingent value right received from Helix.

(g)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed.

(h)

Amount represents tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost.

 


© Business Wire 2019
