Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Illumina    ILMN

ILLUMINA

(ILMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Illumina : Reports Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Revises 2019 Full Year Revenue Guidance

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced preliminary revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, and updated its 2019 revenue guidance.

Subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, the Company expects to report second quarter revenue of approximately $835 million, compared to $830 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company’s second quarter results were impacted by the following:

  • Approximately $30 million lower revenue than expected associated with population genomics initiatives, including a sizeable sequencing systems and consumables purchase that did not close as expected in the second half of June, which is now expected to close later in 2019.
  • Approximately $10 million lower revenue than expected associated with ongoing weakness in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) market, primarily impacting array services.
  • Approximately $10 million lower revenue than expected associated with Illumina’s non-high-throughput sequencing systems and consumables. While lighter than anticipated, NextSeq system and consumables shipments grew both sequentially and year-over-year, and average pull-through per NextSeq system was within Illumina’s target range.
  • NovaSeq consumable volume growth of 40% sequentially, and more than 100% year-over-year, with particularly strong growth in the S4 and S1 flow cells. NovaSeq system shipments were ahead of expectations in the second quarter, excluding the multi-system population genomics transaction referenced above.

“We are obviously disappointed with our second quarter financial results. Our preliminary analysis suggests that these challenges are transitory and do not reflect a macro change to the fundamentals of our business,” said Francis deSouza, President and CEO. “Despite our shortfall this quarter, we remain as enthusiastic about the long-term growth prospects for our markets as we have ever been, and are committed to setting the industry’s bar for consistency and execution in the dynamic and rapidly growing world of genomics.”

Financial outlook and guidance

Reflecting on the Company’s experience in 2019 so far, Illumina now expects fiscal year revenue growth of approximately 6%, primarily associated with lower near-term expectations in DTC, a more conservative assumption about the speed with which certain population genomics initiatives ramp, and lower non-high-throughput sequencing systems and consumables, including a delay in a partner program that is now expected to ramp in 2020.

  • Illumina now expects sequencing business revenue to grow approximately 10%, which includes sequencing consumables growth of approximately 15%, and sequencing service and other to be slightly down year-over-year.
  • The Company expects array business revenue to be down approximately 14% year-over-year, primarily reflecting ongoing DTC weakness.
  • Illumina continues to expect NovaSeq pull-through per system to be higher than the approximately $1 million per system reported for 2018.
  • The Company continues to expect 2019 NovaSeq system shipments to be flat to slightly up compared to 2018.

The Company will share additional guidance, including full year earnings per share guidance, on its upcoming quarterly conference call. In light of the Company’s lower revenue growth expectations for 2019, Illumina is taking immediate action to adjust operating expenses for the remainder of the year.

Quarterly conference call information

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Monday, July 29, 2019. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Relations section of Illumina’s website under the “company” tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1 (844) 647-5490, or 1 (615) 247-0295 outside North America, both with conference ID 3469888.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our financial outlook and guidance for fiscal 2019 and our expectations and beliefs regarding future conduct and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (ii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iii) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (iv) the outcome of the pending acquisition of Pacific Biosciences; (v) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vi) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (vii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (viii) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (ix) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (x) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (xi) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ILLUMINA
04:11pILLUMINA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:07pILLUMINA : Reports Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
BU
06/28ILLUMINA : Files Patent Infringement Suits Related to BGI in Switzerland, Turkey..
BU
06/18CMA says Illumina-Pacific Biosciences deal could hurt competition
RE
06/18ILLUMINA : takeover of PacBio raises competition concerns
AQ
06/18ILLUMINA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17ILLUMINA : Wins Infringement Suit Against Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.
BU
06/04ILLUMINA : Introduces Expanded Version of VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution, Offering..
BU
06/03ILLUMINA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29ILLUMINA : to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 762 M
EBIT 2019 1 113 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Finance 2019 2 613 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,4x
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
EV / Sales2019 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 54 787 M
Chart ILLUMINA
Duration : Period :
Illumina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 351  $
Last Close Price 373  $
Spread / Highest target 3,84%
Spread / Average Target -5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay T. Flatley Executive Chairman
Ostadan Omead Executive Vice President-Products & Operations
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mostafa Ronaghi Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLUMINA24.26%54 787
DANAHER CORPORATION37.98%102 092
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.14%61 451
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.84%59 645
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG4.53%42 955
ROYAL PHILIPS27.56%40 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About