ILLUMINA, INC.

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
Illumina : Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Joins Illumina's Board

02/06/2020 | 06:36pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday said Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has joined its board.

Dr. Gottlieb currently is a special partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, the company said.

He served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019.

Illumina develops, makes and sells tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

