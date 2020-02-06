Illumina : Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Joins Illumina's Board

By Stephen Nakrosis



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday said Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has joined its board.

Dr. Gottlieb currently is a special partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, the company said.

He served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019.

Illumina develops, makes and sells tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function.

