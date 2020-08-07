Log in
Illumina : to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

08/07/2020 | 08:56am EDT

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference and invited investors to participate via webcast.

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Virtual Summit
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00am Pacific Time

The live webcasts can be accessed in the Investor Info section of Illumina's web site under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay of the presentations will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 423 M - -
Net income 2020 778 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58 702 M 58 702 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 75,5%
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 340,06 $
Last Close Price 399,33 $
Spread / Highest target 0,17%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay T. Flatley Executive Chairman
Robert P. Ragusa Senior Vice President-Global Quality & Operations
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.20.37%58 702
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.97%164 458
DANAHER CORPORATION34.02%145 918
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.93%80 894
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.84.17%58 573
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-16.21%54 208
