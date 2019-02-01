Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ILOOKABOUT Corp    ILA   CA45236R1010

ILOOKABOUT CORP (ILA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) today announced the grant of a total of 150,000 stock options to the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, under the terms of his Executive Employment Agreement.  These options have an exercise price of $0.20 per common share and will expire five years from the date of grant if not exercised.  These options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScape imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology-based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Mr. Gary Yeoman, CEO
gary.yeoman@ilookabout.com
1-416-347-7707
www.ilookabout.com

ilookaboutloog.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ILOOKABOUT CORP
05:01piLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Stock Options
GL
08:01aILOOKABOUT : Unaware of Any Material Change
AQ
01/30CLAROCITY CORPORATION : - Debentures in Default on Maturity- Forbearance Sought ..
AQ
01/03iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units
GL
2018ILOOKABOUT : Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
AQ
2018ILOOKABOUT : IIROC Trading Resumption - ILA
AQ
2018ILOOKABOUT : Enters Into Non-Binding Term Sheet for the Purchase of Assets of Cl..
AQ
2018ILOOKABOUT : IIROC Trading Halt - ILA, CLY
AQ
2018iLOOKABOUT Announces Investment in AI Real Estate Data Management Company
GL
2018iLOOKABOUT Executes Sales Agreement with Lexur Appraisal to Service Montgomer..
GL
More news
Chart ILOOKABOUT CORP
Duration : Period :
iLOOKABOUT Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Yeoman Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Young President & Director
Jordan Ross Chief Operating Officer
Robin Dyson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeff Hack Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILOOKABOUT CORP33.33%12
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.74%801 628
RED HAT0.46%31 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.59%23 390
SPLUNK INC19.07%18 449
SYNOPSYS9.72%13 957
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.