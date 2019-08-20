Iluka Resources : 2019 Half Year Report (4D)

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 34 008 675 018
INTERIM REPORT
for the half-year 30 June 2019
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
Provided below are the results for announcement to the market in accordance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 4.2A and Appendix 4D for the Consolidated Entity comprising Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) and its controlled entities for the half year ended 30 June 2019 (the current period) compared with the half year ended 30 June 2018 (the comparative period).
This report should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, and public announcements made by Iluka during the half year ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
All currencies shown in this report are Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Down 8.0% to $609.3m
|
Net profit after tax for the period from ordinary activities
|
Up 8.8% to $137.2m
|
Net profit after tax for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
Up 8.8% to $137.2m
|
Dividends
|
|
|
2019 interim: 5 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), to be paid in October 2019
|
|
|
2018 final: 19 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), paid in April 2019
|
|
|
2018 interim: 10 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), paid in September 2018
|
1st Half
|
1st Half
|
|
|
Key ratios
|
2019
|
2018
|
Basic profit per share (cents)
|
|
32.5
|
30.0
|
Diluted profit per share (cents)
|
32.3
|
30.0
|
Free cash flow per share1(cents)
|
(15.5)
|
53.4
|
Net tangible assets per share ($)
|
2.27
|
1.80
1Free cash flow is determined as cash flow before refinance costs, proceeds/repayment of borrowings and dividends paid in the year.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
The current Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) was approved by the Board of Directors, effective for all dividends from the 2017 final dividend onwards. Under the plan, eligible shareholders can reinvest either all or part of their dividend payments into additional fully paid Iluka shares. The DRP remained active for the 2019 interim dividend.
The Directors have determined that no discount will apply for the DRP in respect of the 2019 interim dividend. Shares allocated to shareholders under the DRP for the 2019 interim dividend will be allocated at an amount equal to the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of ordinary shares of the Company traded on the ASX over the period of 10 trading days commencing on 10 September 2019. The last date for receipt of election notices for the DRP is 6 September 2019.
Independent auditor's review report
The Consolidated Financial Statements upon which this Appendix 4D is based have been reviewed.
|
REVIEW OF RESULTS AND OPERATIONS
Review of Results
-
Net profit after tax of $137.2 million
-
Underlying Group EBITDA of $273.9 million
-
Free cash outflow of $65.2 million, increasing net debt to $141.5 million (10.7% gearing)
-
Interim dividend of 5 cents per share, fully franked
Revenue
Mineral sands revenue decreased by 10% to $545.6 million in the first half of 2019, reflecting a 31% reduction in zircon/rutile/synthetic rutile (Z/R/SR) sales volumes to 302 thousand tonnes from the previous corresponding period. In the first half of 2018, sales of Z/R/SR exceeded production by 88 thousand tonnes, as inventory levels returned to 'normalised' levels throughout last year. In the first half of 2019, sales of high grade titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile and synthetic rutile) were 169 thousand tonnes compared to production of 164 thousand tonnes, with sales constrained by production volumes. Zircon sales volumes lagged production by 27 thousand tonnes at 133 thousand tonnes in H1 2019, with sales affected by trade and geopolitical tensions impacting sentiment in key markets.
In contrast, sales price increases were achieved across the product suite. Iluka's weighted average zircon premium and standard price received in the first half 2019 was 19% higher than the first half of 2018, with the Zircon Reference Price set at US$1,580 per tonne effective for 12 months from 1 October 2018. Rutile prices, excluding HyTi, rose 22% on average from the first half 2018. Synthetic rutile sales are, in large part, underpinned by commercial off-take arrangements and the terms of these arrangements are commercial in confidence and as such cannot be disclosed.
|
|
1st Half
|
1st Half
|
|
Sales (kt)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
Zircon
|
133.3
|
189.6
|
(29.7)
|
Rutile
|
82.9
|
136.1
|
(39.1)
|
Synthetic rutile
|
85.6
|
112.9
|
(24.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Z/R/SR sales
|
301.8
|
438.6
|
(31.2)
|
Ilmenite - saleable
|
121.5
|
119.5
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales volumes
|
423.3
|
558.1
|
(24.2)
|
.
|
|
|
|
Z/R/SR revenue ($m)
|
507.2
|
566.6
|
(10.5)
|
Ilmenite and other revenue($m)
|
38.4
|
40.3
|
(4.7)
|
|
|
|
|
Total mineral sands revenue1($m)
|
545.6
|
606.9
|
(10.1)
|
Revenue per tonne of Z/R/SR sold2($/t)
|
1,681
|
1,292
|
30.1
-
Mineral sands revenue includes revenue derived from other materials not included in production volumes, including activated carbon products and iron concentrate.
-
Calculated as revenue from the sale of zircon, rutile and synthetic rutile (Z/R/SR) products divided by Z/R/SR sales volumes.
Earnings
Iluka recorded a profit after tax for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 of $137.2 million (2018: $126.1 million), with the improvement in earnings reflecting higher sales prices; depreciation of the AUD:USD foreign exchange rate, which favourably impacts mainly USD denominated revenue; and increased Mining Area C (MAC) royalty revenue following the run-up of iron ore prices in 2019.
Iluka's underlying mineral sands EBITDA decreased relative to 2018, down by 7% to $232.7 million. This result predominantly reflects lower mineral sands revenue following the completion of inventory drawdowns. Cash production costs increased by $26.9 million to $251.8 million with the commencement of mining operations at Cataby and higher maintenance costs at Sierra Rutile.
Iluka's royalty income from MAC increased to $41.2 million, with iron ore prices up 43% and sales volumes up by 2%. No capacity payment was received in 2019 (2018: $1 million).
Earnings per share for the period were 32.5 cents compared to an earnings per share of 30.0 cents in the previous corresponding period. The number of shares on issue at 30 June 2019 of 422.5 million increased from 422.0 million in 2018 due to the activation of the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) for the 2018 final dividend paid in April 2019.
|
|
Income statement analysis
|
|
1st Half
|
1st Half
|
|
|
|
|
$ million
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
Z/R/SR revenue
|
507.2
|
566.6
|
(10.5)
|
Ilmenite and other revenue
|
38.4
|
40.3
|
(4.7)
|
Mineral sands revenue
|
|
545.6
|
606.9
|
(10.1)
|
Cash costs of production
|
(251.8)
|
(224.9)
|
(12.0)
|
Inventory movement - cash costs of production
|
36.8
|
(49.8)
|
n/a
|
Restructure and idle capacity charges
|
(11.8)
|
(10.8)
|
(9.3)
|
Government royalties
|
(21.5)
|
(17.9)
|
(20.1)
|
Marketing and selling costs1
|
(15.2)
|
(18.0)
|
15.6
|
Asset sales and other income
|
(3.2)
|
1.0
|
n/a
|
Resource development
|
(19.4)
|
(12.5)
|
(55.2)
|
Corporate and other costs
|
(25.9)
|
(23.6)
|
(9.7)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(0.9)
|
(1.1)
|
18.2
|
Underlying mineral sands EBITDA2
|
|
232.7
|
249.3
|
(6.7)
|
Mining Area C EBITDA
|
41.2
|
29.2
|
41.1
|
Underlying Group EBITDA
|
|
273.9
|
278.5
|
(1.7)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(64.7)
|
(42.6)
|
(51.9)
|
Inventory movement - non-cash production costs
|
8.0
|
(25.5)
|
n/a
|
Rehabilitation costs for closed sites
|
(0.3)
|
(0.5)
|
40.0
|
Group EBIT
|
|
216.9
|
209.9
|
3.3
|
Net interest and bank charges
|
(6.3)
|
(7.1)
|
11.3
|
Rehabilitation unwind and other finance costs
|
(9.8)
|
(9.2)
|
(6.5)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
200.8
|
193.6
|
3.7
|
Tax expense
|
(63.6)
|
(67.5)
|
5.8
|
Profit for the period (NPAT)
|
|
137.2
|
126.1
|
8.8
|
Average AUD/USD rate for the period (cents)
|
|
70.6
|
77.2
|
(9.3)
-
Freight revenue and expenses are included as a net number in marketing and selling costs.
-
Underlying Group EBITDA excludes non-recurring adjustments including impairments and changes to rehabilitation provisions for closed sites which are non-cash in nature.
|
