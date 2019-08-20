Iluka Resources : 2019 Half Year Report (4D)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Provided below are the results for announcement to the market in accordance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 4.2A and Appendix 4D for the Consolidated Entity comprising Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) and its controlled entities for the half year ended 30 June 2019 (the current period) compared with the half year ended 30 June 2018 (the comparative period).

This report should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, and public announcements made by Iluka during the half year ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

All currencies shown in this report are Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue from ordinary activities Down 8.0% to $609.3m Net profit after tax for the period from ordinary activities Up 8.8% to $137.2m Net profit after tax for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent Up 8.8% to $137.2m Dividends 2019 interim: 5 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), to be paid in October 2019 2018 final: 19 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), paid in April 2019 2018 interim: 10 cents per ordinary share (100% franked), paid in September 2018 1st Half 1st Half Key ratios 2019 2018 Basic profit per share (cents) 32.5 30.0 Diluted profit per share (cents) 32.3 30.0 Free cash flow per share1(cents) (15.5) 53.4 Net tangible assets per share ($) 2.27 1.80

1Free cash flow is determined as cash flow before refinance costs, proceeds/repayment of borrowings and dividends paid in the year.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The current Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) was approved by the Board of Directors, effective for all dividends from the 2017 final dividend onwards. Under the plan, eligible shareholders can reinvest either all or part of their dividend payments into additional fully paid Iluka shares. The DRP remained active for the 2019 interim dividend.

The Directors have determined that no discount will apply for the DRP in respect of the 2019 interim dividend. Shares allocated to shareholders under the DRP for the 2019 interim dividend will be allocated at an amount equal to the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of ordinary shares of the Company traded on the ASX over the period of 10 trading days commencing on 10 September 2019. The last date for receipt of election notices for the DRP is 6 September 2019.

Independent auditor's review report

The Consolidated Financial Statements upon which this Appendix 4D is based have been reviewed.