Iluka Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - T O'Leary (22.8.18)

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: Iluka Resources Limited

ABN: 34 008 675 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Thomas O'Leary Date of last notice 13 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 19 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 36,273 fully paid ordinary shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 73,907 fully paid ordinary shares received on exercise of Long Term Deferred Rights (refer Part 2). Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change 110,180 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 73,907 fully paid ordinary shares received on exercise of Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive (refer Part 2).

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Contract of Employment 2017 Long Term Incentive Nature of interest Long Term Deferred Rights, each being a right to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company. Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change 19 August 2018 No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed 1. Contract of Employment - 684,397 Long Term Deferred Rights, comprising:  357,115 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive:

 73,907 vested but unexercised Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive; and

 253,375 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided in respect of the director's 2016 Long Term Incentive grant. 2. 2017 Long Term Incentive - 246,493 rights to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed 73,907 vested Long Term Deferred Rights exercised into fully paid ordinary shares (refer Part 1). Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change 1. Contract of Employment - 610,490 Long Term Deferred Rights, comprising:  357,115 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive; and  253,375 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided in respect of the director's 2016 Long Term Incentive grant.

2. 2017 Long Term Incentive - 246,493 rights to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

