Iluka Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - T O'Leary (22.8.18)

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity: Iluka Resources Limited
ABN: 34 008 675 018
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Thomas O'Leary
Date of last notice
13 March 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
N/A
Date of change
19 August 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
36,273 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
73,907 fully paid ordinary shares received on exercise of Long Term Deferred Rights (refer Part 2).
Number disposed
|
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
110,180 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
73,907 fully paid ordinary shares received on exercise of Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive (refer Part 2).
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Contract of Employment 2017 Long Term Incentive
Nature of interest
Long Term Deferred Rights, each being a right to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company.
|
|
N/A
Date of change
19 August 2018
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
1.
Contract of Employment - 684,397 Long Term Deferred Rights, comprising:
-
357,115 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive:
-
73,907 vested but unexercised Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive; and
-
253,375 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided in respect of the director's 2016 Long Term Incentive grant.
2. 2017 Long Term Incentive - 246,493 rights to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
73,907 vested Long Term Deferred Rights exercised into fully paid ordinary shares (refer Part 1).
|
N/A
Interest after change
-
1. Contract of Employment - 610,490 Long Term Deferred Rights, comprising:
-
357,115 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided as a sign-on incentive; and
-
253,375 unvested Long Term Deferred Rights provided in respect of the director's 2016 Long Term Incentive grant.
-
2. 2017 Long Term Incentive - 246,493 rights to acquire a fully paid ordinary share in the Company under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
