Iluka Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - X Liu (22.8.18)

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity: Iluka Resources Limited

ABN: 34 008 675 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Xiaoling Liu Date of last notice 24 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Ordinary Shares held in the name of Invia Custodian Pty Limited (the custodial service of JBWere Limited) on trust for Jimin He Proprietary Ltd as trustee for the Jimin He Superannuation Fund of which Dr Liu is a beneficial holder. Date of change 20 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 10,000 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Invia Custodian Pty Limited (the custodial service of JBWere Limited) on trust for Jimin He Proprietary Ltd as trustee for the Jimin He Superannuation Fund of which Dr Liu is a beneficial holder. Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 2,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed - Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $19,000

No. of securities held after change 12,000 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Invia Custodian Pty Limited (the custodial service of JBWere Limited) on trust for Jimin He Proprietary Ltd as trustee for the Jimin He Superannuation Fund of which Dr Liu is a beneficial holder. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

