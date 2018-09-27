Log in
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (ILU)
Iluka Resources : DRP Share Allocation for 2018 Interim Dividend

09/27/2018 | 05:16am CEST

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

27 September 2018

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN SHARE ALLOCATION

FOR 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 21 September 2018, Iluka Resources Limited announced that the allocation price for shares to be issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") for the 2018 interim dividend is $9.5406.

The allocation price for shares to be issued has been determined in accordance with the rules of the DRP. For the 2018 interim dividend, the allocation price was calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Iluka Resources Limited shares, on each of the 10 consecutive trading days during the period from 7 September 2018 to 20 September 2018 inclusive.

Shareholders representing 7.99 per cent of Iluka Resources Limited shares on issue had a valid election to participate in the DRP for the period.

A total of 353,451 shares will be issued to DRP participants today, 27 September 2018.

Further details regarding the DRP can be found in the Update - Dividend/Distribution announcement, released on 21 September 2018 to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Investor and media enquiries

Adele Stratton

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: + 61 (0) 8 9360 4631 Mobile: +61 (0) 415 999 005 Email: adele.stratton@iluka.com

Iluka Resources Limited • ABN 34 008 675 018 • Level 23 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

GPO Box U1988 Perth WA 6845 • T +61 8 9360 4700 • F +61 8 9360 4777 •www.iluka.com

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 03:15:08 UTC
