Iluka Resources : DRP Share Allocation for 2018 Interim Dividend

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

27 September 2018

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN SHARE ALLOCATION

FOR 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 21 September 2018, Iluka Resources Limited announced that the allocation price for shares to be issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") for the 2018 interim dividend is $9.5406.

The allocation price for shares to be issued has been determined in accordance with the rules of the DRP. For the 2018 interim dividend, the allocation price was calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Iluka Resources Limited shares, on each of the 10 consecutive trading days during the period from 7 September 2018 to 20 September 2018 inclusive.

Shareholders representing 7.99 per cent of Iluka Resources Limited shares on issue had a valid election to participate in the DRP for the period.

A total of 353,451 shares will be issued to DRP participants today, 27 September 2018.

Further details regarding the DRP can be found in the Update - Dividend/Distribution announcement, released on 21 September 2018 to the Australian Securities Exchange.

