ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
7.85 AUD   +2.75%
02:32aILUKA RESOURCES : Dividend Distribution - September 2019
PU
09/19MATERIAL MATTERS : Iron Ore, Coal & Rutile
AQ
09/04ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Iluka Resources : Dividend Distribution - September 2019

09/24/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ILU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 24, 2019

Reason for the Update

Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

34008675018

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

ILU

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday August 21, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 24, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ILU

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday October 2, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.05000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00

0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Tuesday September 10, 2019

Monday September 23, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of Iluka shares over the 10 trading days.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 7.57320

Wednesday October 2, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Only applicable to Australian resident shareholders

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://iluka.com/investors-media/shares-dividends

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:31:03 UTC
