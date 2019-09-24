Iluka Resources : Dividend Distribution - September 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ILU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 24, 2019
Reason for the Update
Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
|
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|
1.2
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
34008675018
ABN
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
|
ILU
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday August 21, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 24, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ILU
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday September 4, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday October 2, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.05000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.05000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.05000000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
income amount
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Tuesday September 10, 2019
Monday September 23, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of Iluka shares over the 10 trading days.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD 7.57320
Wednesday October 2, 2019
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Only applicable to Australian resident shareholders
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://iluka.com/investors-media/shares-dividends
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
