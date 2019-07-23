Log in
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
Iluka Resources : Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project Update

0
07/23/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

24 July 2019

ASX: ILU

ENEABBA MINERAL SANDS RECOVERY PROJECT

UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) By-Product Resource which supports the Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project, reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012 edition). The Mineral Resource is located within the historical Eneabba mine void and represents a long-term accumulation of by-product material from processing at Iluka's Narngulu MSP.

Following additional testing and assessment, the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource is estimated to contain a total Mineral Resource of 1.0Mt with a Heavy Mineral (HM) grade of 82.7%, to contain 827kt of HM. The Mineral Resource consists of:

  • Measured Resource of 0.84Mt grading 83.7% HM; and
  • Indicated Resource of 0.16Mt grading 77.5% HM.

This represents a 107% increase in the contained HM tonnage over the previously reported Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 0.40Mt grading 86.2% HM1 (previously referred to as 'Monazite Stockpile').

The MSP By-Product Mineral Resource contains high levels of monazite compared to traditional HM deposits. Monazite is a heavy mineral containing the rare earth elements neodymium, praseodymium, cerium and lanthanum, which are used in a range of applications including in the manufacture of permanent magnets for use in electric motors (eg. in electric vehicles) and wind turbines.

Investment market enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Melissa Roberts

Luke Woodgate

General Manager Investor Relations and Commercial Mineral

Manager, Corporate Affairs

Sands Operations

Phone: + 61 (0) 8 9360 4785

Mobile: +61 (0) 450 398 431

Mobile: +61 (0) 477 749 942

Email: investor.relations@iluka.com

Email: luke.woodgate@iluka.com

1 Refer to ASX Release, "Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement" 21 February 2017 (page 91 - "Monazite Stockpile").

Iluka Resources Limited • ABN 34 008 675 018 • Level 17 240 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

GPO Box U1988 Perth WA 6845 • T +61 8 9360 4700 • F +61 8 9360 4777 • www.iluka.com

Updated MSP By-Product Mineral Resource Estimate - Overview

The MSP By-Product Mineral Resource was previously reported to the ASX on the 20th February 2017 in "Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement" and comprised an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.40Mt of HM hosted in 0.46Mt of material grading 86.2% HM1.

The MSP By-Product Mineral Resource is located 8 km south-south-east of the Eneabba Town site within the historically mined South Tails area.

Figure 1: Eneabba summary plan showing the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource in relation to current infrastructure and HM Mineral Resources

In 2010, Iluka drilled 49 holes for 458.2m on the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource. In 2018 a further 305 drill holes were completed for 3974.5m, all of which were included in the updated Mineral Resource estimate (Figure 2).

The updated Mineral Resource estimate for the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource, broken down by Resource Category, is presented in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Mineral Resource summary for the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource, reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012 Edition).

Resource

In situ

Mineral Assemblage in HM2

Mineral

HM

HM

Slimes

Tonnes1

Resource

Tonnes

Zircon

Monazite

Xenotime

Ilmenite

Category

(Mt)2

(Mt) (4)

(%)

(%)

(%)5

(%)

(%)

(%)

Measured

0.84

0.70

83.7

3.1

26

20

1.2

33

Indicated

0.16

0.12

77.5

3.8

28

15

1.2

37

TOTAL

3

1.0

0.83

82.7

3.2

26

20

1.2

34

Notes:

  1. In situ (dry) metric tonnage is reported.
  2. The mineral assemblage is reported as a percentage of the HM.
  3. Rounding may generate differences in the last decimal place.

1 Refer to ASX Release, "Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement" 21 February 2017 (page 91 - "Monazite Stockpile").

Page 2 of 18

This represents a net increase of 0.43Mt of contained HM (based on the Measured Resource and Indicated Resource grade and tonnages set out above) compared to the previous estimate of 0.40Mt of contained HM (based on an Inferred Resource of 0.46Mt grading 86.2% HM)1 . The increase is attributed to continued accumulation of by-product material since 2010 (an additional 0.27Mt of HM) and via expanding the drilling footprint (an additional 0.15Mt of HM).

Figure 2: MSP By-Product Mineral Resource drill collar locations and JORC Category distribution. The locations for cross section 103780mN (Figure 3) and 103900mN (Figure 4) are shown.

1 Refer to ASX Release, "Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement" 21 February 2017 (page 91 - "Monazite Stockpile").

Page 3 of 18

Figure 3: MSP By-Product Mineral Resource drill hole and block model section at 103780mN showing model zone, HM by-product grade, in situ zircon content and in situ monazite content.

Page 4 of 18

Figure 4: MSP By-Product Mineral Resource drill hole and block model section at 103900mN showing model zone, HM by-product grade, in situ zircon content and in situ monazite content.

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 22:54:05 UTC
0
