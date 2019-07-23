Iluka Resources : Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project Update

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

24 July 2019 ASX: ILU

ENEABBA MINERAL SANDS RECOVERY PROJECT

UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) By-Product Resource which supports the Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project, reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012 edition). The Mineral Resource is located within the historical Eneabba mine void and represents a long-term accumulation of by-product material from processing at Iluka's Narngulu MSP.

Following additional testing and assessment, the MSP By-Product Mineral Resource is estimated to contain a total Mineral Resource of 1.0Mt with a Heavy Mineral (HM) grade of 82.7%, to contain 827kt of HM. The Mineral Resource consists of:

Measured Resource of 0.84Mt grading 83.7% HM; and

Indicated Resource of 0.16Mt grading 77.5% HM.

This represents a 107% increase in the contained HM tonnage over the previously reported Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 0.40Mt grading 86.2% HM1 (previously referred to as 'Monazite Stockpile').

The MSP By-Product Mineral Resource contains high levels of monazite compared to traditional HM deposits. Monazite is a heavy mineral containing the rare earth elements neodymium, praseodymium, cerium and lanthanum, which are used in a range of applications including in the manufacture of permanent magnets for use in electric motors (eg. in electric vehicles) and wind turbines.

1 Refer to ASX Release, "Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement" 21 February 2017 (page 91 - "Monazite Stockpile").

