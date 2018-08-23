Log in
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (ILU)

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (ILU)
Iluka Resources : Executive Team Changes

08/23/2018

22 August 2018

ASX: ILU

EXECUTIVE TEAM CHANGES

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) announces that Mr Doug Warden has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Planning. Mr Warden will be joining CBH Group as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Tom O'Leary, Managing Director, said "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Doug for his support and the significant contribution he has made to the business over 13 years. We wish him well in his new role". Mr Warden held a number of roles across the business before his appointment to Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Planning in 2015.

Ms Adele Stratton, General Manager Finance, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, will be appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer of Iluka. Mr O'Leary said "It is pleasing to have an internal successor of the calibre of Adele and we're delighted she has accepted the position".

Ms Stratton joined Iluka in 2011 and has held a number of senior financial roles including General Manager Finance, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs since May 2017. Ms Stratton is a qualified chartered accountant with 18 years' experience working in both professional practice and public listed companies including KPMG in the UK and Australia and Rio Tinto Iron Ore in Perth.

Mr Julian Andrews will be appointed as Head of Strategy and Planning in addition to his current accountabilities as Head of Business Development and Group Rehabilitation. Mr Andrews will report to the Managing Director.

Prior to joining Iluka in 2017, Mr Andrews held various roles at Wesfarmers, including General Manager, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer in Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers division. He began his career in strategy consulting and has worked in project finance and corporate advisory.

The full executive structure of Iluka can be accessed via Iluka's website atwww.iluka.com.

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Adele Stratton

Phone: + 61 (0) 8 9360 4631 Mobile: +61 (0) 415 999 005

Email: investor.relations@iluka.com

Luke Woodgate

Phone: + 61 (0) 8 9360 4785 Mobile: +61 (0) 477 749 942 Email: luke.woodgate@iluka.com

Iluka Resources Limited • ABN 34 008 675 018 • Level 23 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

GPO Box U1988 Perth WA 6845 • T +61 8 9360 4700 • F +61 8 9360 4777 • www.iluka.com

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:26:05 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED-5.11%2 995
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-7.29%34 006
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 743
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 582
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-31.37%9 365
BOLIDEN AB-8.75%7 561
