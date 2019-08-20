Iluka Resources : Half Year Results to 30 June 2019

Free Cash Flow is determined as cash flow before refinance costs, proceeds/repayment of borrowings and dividends paid in the year.

Operating cash flow of $180 million and free cash outflow of $65 million, with the latter reflecting the 2018 final tax instalment of $127 million and capital expenditure of $145 million to deliver on projects in execution

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) has recorded a profit after tax for the first half of 2019 of $137.2 million (H1 2018: $126.1 million). The higher profit reflects higher sales prices across the product suite partially offsetting lower sales volumes; and increased Mining Area C (MAC) royalty revenue due to strong iron ore prices in the first half 2019. Iluka's earnings result was also favourably impacted by a 9% depreciation in the AUD:USD exchange rate, increasing the AUD value of predominantly USD revenue.

Higher cash production costs in the period of $251.8 million (H1 2018: $224.9 million) related to the commencement of mining at Cataby and exchange rate impacts on the predominantly USD Sierra Rutile cost base. Inventory build at the newly commenced Cataby operation and of finished goods zircon due to reduced sales was reflected in the $36.8 million positive cash cost inventory movement in the first half (H1 2018: negative $49.8 million).

Iluka's underlying mineral sands EBITDA decreased relative to H1 2018, down by 7% to $232.7 million.

Iluka's royalty income from MAC increased 41% to $41.2 million (H1 2018: $29.2 million), with iron ore prices

up 26% and sales volumes up 2%. No capacity payment was received (H1 2018: $1 million).

Zircon and rutile prices were up 19% and 22%, respectively, in H1 2019 while sales volumes were down 31% from H1 2018. The zircon market experienced a slow start to 2019, reflecting usual seasonal patterns, however ongoing trade tensions and political instability has impacted end consumer sentiment and reduced buying activity. High grade titanium markets were strong as pigment producer inventories returned to normal levels and reported capacity utilisation rates were high across most producers. Iluka's sales for these products (rutile and synthetic rutile) are constrained by production.

Operating cash flow was lower at $179.9 million (H1 2018: $306.5 million), reflecting capital expenditure of $145.0 million in the period, which included spending on completion of the Cataby mine, a major maintenance outage at the synthetic rutile kiln, Ambrosia mine move works and the Lanti and Gangama expansion projects. Also impacting cash flows in H1 were lower customer receipts on reduced sales revenue, and a $127 million final tax instalment with respect to 2018 income. Iluka recorded a free cash outflow for the period of $65.2 million (H1 2018: $225.5 million inflow).

Reflective of the above factors, net debt has increased to $141.5 million (10.7% gearing ratio).

Iluka's Board has determined an interim dividend of 5 cents per share, fully franked.

Iluka's Managing Director, Tom O'Leary, said "Today's results reflect a mix of factors. While overall profit has increased, the global economic and political environment are headwinds as we move forward in 2019. These external factors impacted sentiment for zircon end customers such that our sales in this market were lower than expected in the first half. Conversely, we see strong conditions in high grade titanium markets and are fully sold with strong ongoing customer enquiries. Average prices for all our products are well up on this time last year and we believe our pricing strategy is contributing to some stability in the market. Our Zircon Reference Price has been US$1,580/t since September 2018, and we have today extended this for a further six months through to the end of March 2020. Iluka continues to endeavour to achieve predictable and sustainable pricing outcomes for its customers."

"Operationally, we have delivered the Cataby mine development, on time and on budget, the Jacinth-Ambrosia operation continues to operate at capacity and the move from Jacinth to Ambrosia has now also been completed, while the synthetic rutile kiln in the South West has undergone a planned major maintenance outage, returned to full capacity and begun its next four year campaign. At Sierra Rutile, our Gangama operation is running in line with expectations and the expansion project has been commissioned. Disappointingly, as the market is aware the Lanti operation continues to experience issues with run time and throughput. We continue to implement a range of measures to ensure we see improvement in the period ahead."

"Finally, I note the increased contribution the MAC royalty has made to our first half results on the back of higher iron ore prices. As BHP continues to progress its South Flank development, we expect this world-class royalty to continue to make a strong contribution to Iluka. As with any asset, the Board remains focused on

