Iluka Resources : Presentation - 2019 Half Year Results

Disclaimer and Compliance Statement 2

This presentation has been prepared by Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka). By accessing this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

This document provides an indicative outlook for the Iluka business in the 2019 financial year. The information is provided to assist sophisticated investors with the modelling of the company, but should not be relied upon as a predictor of future performance. The current outlook parameters supersede all previous key physical and financial parameters.

This information is based on Iluka forecasts and as such is subject to variation related to, but not restricted to, economic, market demand/supply and competitive factors. It is Iluka's approach to modify its production settings based on market demand, and this can have a significant effect on operational parameters and associated physical and financial characteristics of the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements which constitute "forward-looking statements". Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "believes", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook" and "guidance", or similar expressions, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans; strategies and objectives of management; anticipated production and production potential;

estimates of future capital expenditure or construction commencement dates; expected costs or production outputs; estimates of future product supply, demand and consumption; statements regarding future product prices; and statements regarding the expectation of future Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Where Iluka expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and on a reasonable basis. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Iluka that the matters stated in this presentation will in fact be achieved or prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumption and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Iluka to differ materially from future results, performances or achievements expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in exchange rate assumptions; changes in product pricing assumptions; major changes in mine plans and/or resources; changes in equipment life or capability; emergence of previously underestimated technical challenges; increased costs and demand for production inputs; and environmental or social factors which may affect a licence to operate, including political risk.

Capital estimates include contingency and risk allowances commensurate with international estimating classification systems.

To the extent permitted by law, Iluka, its officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by a person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom. Iluka does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of the forward looking statements or any underlying assumptions.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

This document contains non-IFRS financial measures including cash production costs, non production costs, Mineral Sands EBITDA, Underlying Group EBITDA, EBIT, free cash flow, and net debt amongst others. Iluka management considers these to be key financial performance indicators of the business and they are defined and/or reconciled in Iluka's annual results materials and/or Annual report. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review.

All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Estimates

As an Australian company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Iluka is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore

Reserves (the "JORC Code") and that the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the production targets in this presentation have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Information that relates to Mineral Resources estimates has been previously announced to ASX on 21 February 2019 in 2018 Annual Report, on 24 July 2019 in Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, and on 20 February 2017 in Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, all available at www.iluka.com/investors-media/asx-disclosures. Iluka confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Iluka confirms that the form and context in which the

Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Production outlook

Production outlook and the basis thereof are noted within the relevant disclosure. The outlook included in this presentation is indicative only and should not be construed as guidance. The information is subject to changes in market and operating conditions; political risk; and any significant unplanned operational issues.