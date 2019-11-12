Iluka Resources : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore 0 11/12/2019 | 08:30pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Iluka - Addressing supply in the medium term Iluka Resources Limited Matthew Blackwell, Head of Major Projects, Engineering & Innovation 13 November 2019 Move to Ambrosia, South Australia Disclaimer and Compliance Statement 2 This presentation has been prepared by Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka). By accessing this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement. This document provides an indicative outlook for the Iluka business in the 2019 financial year. The information is provided to assist sophisticated investors with the modelling of the company, but should not be relied upon as a predictor of future performance. The current outlook parameters supersede all previous key physical and financial parameters. This information is based on Iluka forecasts and as such is subject to variation related to, but not restricted to, economic, market demand/supply and competitive factors. It is Iluka's approach to modify its production settings based on market demand, and this can have a significant effect on operational parameters and associated physical and financial characteristics of the company. Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains certain statements which constitute "forward-looking statements". Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "believes", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook" and "guidance", or similar expressions, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans; strategies and objectives of management; anticipated production and production potential; estimates of future capital expenditure or construction commencement dates; expected costs or production outputs; estimates of future product supply, demand and consumption; statements regarding future product prices; and statements regarding the expectation of future Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Where Iluka expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and on a reasonable basis. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Iluka that the matters stated in this presentation will in fact be achieved or prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumption and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Iluka to differ materially from future results, performances or achievements expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in exchange rate assumptions; changes in product pricing assumptions; major changes in mine plans and/or resources; changes in equipment life or capability; emergence of previously underestimated technical challenges; increased costs and demand for production inputs; and environmental or social factors which may affect a licence to operate, including political risk. Capital estimates include contingency and risk allowances commensurate with international estimating classification systems. To the extent permitted by law, Iluka, its officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by a person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom. Iluka does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of the forward looking statements or any underlying assumptions. Non-IFRS Financial Information This document contains non-IFRS financial measures including cash production costs, non production costs, Mineral Sands EBITDA, Underlying Group EBITDA, EBIT, free cash flow, and net debt amongst others. Iluka management considers these to be key financial performance indicators of the business and they are defined and/or reconciled in Iluka's annual results materials and/or Annual report. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review. All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Estimates As an Australian company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Iluka is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and that the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the production targets in this presentation have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Information that relates to Mineral Resources estimates has been previously announced to ASX on 24 July 2019 in Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, on 20 February 2017 in Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, on 21 February 2019 in 2018 Annual Report and on 27 February 2018 in 2017 Annual Report, all available at www.iluka.com/investors-media/asx-disclosures. Iluka confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Iluka confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Production outlook Production outlook and the basis thereof are noted within the relevant disclosure. The outlook included in this presentation is indicative only and should not be construed as guidance. The information is subject to changes in market and operating conditions; political risk; and any significant unplanned operational issues. Zircon and High Grade Titanium Markets Zircon Market Outlook 4 Key Features Global Zircon Supply and Demand Outlook - Existing Operations1 kt Illustrative Short term demand softness … 1500 Demand CAGRs Demand CAGR 2019-23 TZMI 2.7% • Business confidence affected by trade tensions and 2013-19 ~1.6% @ 1.5% CAGR global economic uncertainty 1200 @ 0% CAGR • Destocking of zircon in downstream supply chain 900 … solid long term fundamentals Supply CAGR • Urbanisation and growing middle class in Africa and 600 2019-23 -3.6% Asia over next ten years • Caution on quantum of demand growth 300 • Zircon will sell based on value in use with new technical specifications 0 • Declining supply from existing producers 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 • Iluka has project pipeline to maintain supply Iluka (sand) Other operations 1. Illustrative demand CAGRs (2019-23) are indicative only and not Iluka forecasts. 2019 demand forecast of 1.2mt is from TZMI (August 2019). Demand is underlying (net of inventories). Iluka (sand) production forecast is sourced from TZMI and does not represent Iluka's production forecast. In addition to zircon sand, Iluka also produces ZIC which is processed elsewhere and included in 'Other operations'. Source: TZMI August 2019 Pigment Market Outlook 5 Recent Global Pigment Price Cycles Analysis Iluka's Pigment Demand Model Demand recovery + capacity utilization • Uses a range of economic indicators increase + inventory decline = Price increase % chg • Forecasts 12 month outlook qoq • Indicates pigment demand upturn by mid 2020 10 Restocking + flattening demand + • Consistent with industry forecasts higher Chinese utilization rates = Price levelling 5 0 Destocking + flattening demand + feedstock price increase -5 + Chemours contracts = Price /Volume/ Margin Reduction 1Q16 3Q16 1Q17 3Q17 1Q18 3Q18 1Q19 Source: TiPMC and Robert Fry Economics Long Term Pigment Demand Linked to Industrial Production Industry consultant TiPMC shows link of pigment demand to industrial production, with some volatility of stocking and destocking cycles. Source: TiPMC and Robery Fry Economics High Grade Titanium Supply Outlook 6 Key Features Global Rutile Supply Outlook Positive dynamics in high grade titanium market kt TiO2 Supply tipping 800 point from 2017 Excludes Iluka's Sembehun 600 and Balranald projects 400 200 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019f 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f Long term demand underpinned by pigment market growth and rising living standards

Rutile and other very high grade feedstocks have unique properties and uses in niche markets as well as ability to increase pigment plant yield

Increasingly important in reducing pigment plant waste footprint

Declining supply from existing producers

Iluka has project pipeline to maintain supply Source: Iluka and TZMI Implications for Industry 7 Economic growth, urbanisation and technology advances support long term demand

Supply tightness in zircon and high grade titanium market developing / already evident

recent mine closures, grade decline and short mine life of operations contribute to supply outlook

Industry will require reinvestment to maintain supply to markets

New projects under review (including Iluka's) will likely have higher risk, higher capital or higher costs owing to:

distance to infrastructure and processing facilities ore body characteristics

Iluka has well developed pipeline of quality projects and track record of project delivery 2019 Projects Delivered Key Features Zircon / Rutile / Rutile Rutile Zircon / Rutile Synthetic Rutile Cataby, Gangama Lanti Expansion, Ambrosia Mine Western Australia Expansion, Sierra Leone Move, Sierra Leone South Australia 8 Synthetic Rutile SR2 Kiln Major Maintenance Outage, Western Australia • $270m capex budgeted • Doubling of capacity • Doubling of capacity • Construction of new mine and • Duplication of existing design • Second mining unit and infrastructure • Delivered on schedule doubling of concentrator capacity • Highway upgrade • Reached design rates end H1 • Delivered on schedule • Processing plant upgrades • Utilises existing processing • Reached design rates late Q3 and kiln assets ~$35m capex in 2019 budgeted

Commissioning complete - delivered ahead of schedule and under budget

Smooths zircon production ~$35m capex budgeted

SR2 kiln reline

New rotary cooler shell and quench tower

Ramp up rate exceeded expectations Total 2019 Capital Expenditure of ~$215 million Pipeline of Growth Projects Key Features Atacama, South Australia Zr Satellite deposit to existing J-A operation Pre-feasibility study progressing Potential to add material zircon production Sembehun, Sierra Leone Ti Expansion to new deposits Development of next phase at SRL Re-scoping development options - focus on optimising risk/ return Wimmera, Victoria Zircon and rare earth project Pre-feasibility study progressing Test pit completed product samples with customers SR1 restart, Western Australia Scoping study progressing Detailed execution planning underway and long lead time items ordered. Potential for 110 - 120ktpa of synthetic rutile Subject to appropriate commercial arrangements 9 Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery, Other Western Australia Monazite-rich stockpile from historic mining Offtake secured, execute phase Simple process proposed with low capital expenditure Balranald, New South Wales Rutile and zircon rich deposits Development of innovative underground mining method via directional drilling Pre-mobilisation activities underway to prepare for 3rd trial Eucla Basin Pipeline of Growth Projects 10 2019 Historic Global Zircon and Rutile Supply Projects 2020-2022* 2022-2024* 2025+* Producing Cataby Ambrosia Eneabba Sembehun Australian near- Gangama SR1 restart Atacama mine deposits Lanti Balranald Sierra Rutile Zircon kt, Rutile kt TiO2 Wimmera exploration potential 1400 Cataby extensions 1200 1000 Zircon supply outlook excluding new projects 800 * Project timing and approval remains subject 600 to Iluka Board approval 400 Rutile supply outlook excluding new projects 200 Rutile Zircon 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019f 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f Source: Iluka and TZMI Project Funding Cataby, Western Australia Strong Balance Sheet Position 12 Iluka has funded recent projects (including Cataby, Sierra Rutile expansions) and Sierra Rutile acquisition (Dec 2016) from cash flows and debt

As at end September had modest net debt and gearing (net debt $89 million, 6.9% gearing ratio)

Retain significant funding headroom (total facilities ~$520 million) $m Gearing % 1000 40 800 30 600 20 400 10 200 0 0 Total facilities available Net debt (cash) Gearing* -200 H2 17 -10 H1 14 H2 14 H1 15 H2 15 H1 16 H2 16 H1 17 H1 18 H2 18 H1 19 Q3 19 * Net debt / net debt + equity Iluka Mineral Sands Business 13 Key Features Recently announced formal review has commenced to determine most appropriate corporate and capital structure of two principal businesses - Mineral Sands and Mining Area C Royalty A number of significant issues to be considered as part of the review and no certainty that it will result in change Irrespective of outcome, mineral sands business remains strong $545 million underlying mineral sands EBITDA 2018

Broad and valued customer base

Quality assets producing high quality products

Committed and experienced workforce

Pipeline of exciting projects Well placed to remain in market leading position within zircon and high grade titanium feedstock markets Deliver Sustainable Value Key Features Strong Market Quality Mineral Sands Fundamentals Assets Mineral sands demand linked to Australia and Sierra Leone operations urbanisation, rising living standards, Product mix weighted to premium increasing array of applications zircon and high grade titanium dioxide Value Driven Marketing Capital Discipline Model Framework Direct customer relationships Strong balance sheet, disciplined Price driven by value in use capital allocation Focus on shareholder returns via Focussed on sustainable pricing dividend framework 14 Project Pipeline Sustaining and growth projects in Australia and Sierra Leone World-class Iron Ore Royalty Royalty stream from BHP's Mining Area C hub in Western Australia Growth from BHP's South Flank development Iluka Resources Limited www.iluka.com Ore trial at Ambrosia, South Australia Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 01:29:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 08:30p ILUKA RESOURCES : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore PU 11/05 ILUKA RESOURCES : Brokers Tick Iluka's Review But Doubt Outlook AQ 10/31 ILUKA RESOURCES : Cataby Site Visit 1 November 2019 PU 10/30 ILUKA RESOURCES : Quarterly Review 30 September 2019 PU 10/30 ILUKA RESOURCES : Investor Briefing 31 October 2019 PU 10/30 ILUKA RESOURCES : Review of Mineral Sands Operations & Mining Area C Royalty PU 10/30 Iluka Considers Spinning Off MAC Royalty DJ 10/25 ILUKA RESOURCES : Board Appointment Lynne Saint AQ 10/24 ILUKA RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - L Saint PU 10/23 ILUKA RESOURCES : Non-executive Director Appointment - L Saint PU