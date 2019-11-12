Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Iluka Resources Limited    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/12
9.01 AUD   -0.88%
08:30pILUKA RESOURCES : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore
PU
11/05ILUKA RESOURCES : Brokers Tick Iluka's Review But Doubt Outlook
AQ
10/31ILUKA RESOURCES : Cataby Site Visit 1 November 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iluka Resources : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:30pm EST

Iluka - Addressing supply in the medium term

Iluka Resources Limited

Matthew Blackwell, Head of Major Projects, Engineering & Innovation 13 November 2019

Move to Ambrosia, South Australia

Disclaimer and Compliance Statement

2

This presentation has been prepared by Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka). By accessing this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

This document provides an indicative outlook for the Iluka business in the 2019 financial year. The information is provided to assist sophisticated investors with the modelling of the company, but should not be relied upon as a predictor of future performance. The current outlook parameters supersede all previous key physical and financial parameters.

This information is based on Iluka forecasts and as such is subject to variation related to, but not restricted to, economic, market demand/supply and competitive factors. It is Iluka's approach to modify its production settings based on market demand, and this can have a significant effect on operational parameters and associated physical and financial characteristics of the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements which constitute "forward-looking statements". Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "believes", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook" and "guidance", or similar expressions, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans; strategies and objectives of management; anticipated production and production potential;

estimates of future capital expenditure or construction commencement dates; expected costs or production outputs; estimates of future product supply, demand and consumption; statements regarding future product prices; and statements regarding the expectation of future Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Where Iluka expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and on a reasonable basis. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Iluka that the matters stated in this presentation will in fact be achieved or prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumption and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Iluka to differ materially from future results, performances or achievements expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in exchange rate assumptions; changes in product pricing assumptions; major changes in mine plans and/or resources; changes in equipment life or capability; emergence of previously underestimated technical challenges; increased costs and demand for production inputs; and environmental or social factors which may affect a licence to operate, including political risk.

Capital estimates include contingency and risk allowances commensurate with international estimating classification systems.

To the extent permitted by law, Iluka, its officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by a person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom. Iluka does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of the forward looking statements or any underlying assumptions.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

This document contains non-IFRS financial measures including cash production costs, non production costs, Mineral Sands EBITDA, Underlying Group EBITDA, EBIT, free cash flow, and net debt amongst others. Iluka management considers these to be key financial performance indicators of the business and they are defined and/or reconciled in Iluka's annual results materials and/or Annual report. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review.

All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Estimates

As an Australian company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Iluka is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore

Reserves (the "JORC Code") and that the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the production targets in this presentation have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Information that relates to Mineral Resources estimates has been previously announced to ASX on 24 July 2019 in Eneabba Mineral Sands Recovery Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, on 20 February 2017 in Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, on 21 February 2019 in 2018 Annual Report and on 27 February 2018 in 2017 Annual Report, all available at www.iluka.com/investors-media/asx-disclosures. Iluka confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Iluka confirms that

the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Production outlook

Production outlook and the basis thereof are noted within the relevant disclosure. The outlook included in this presentation is indicative only and should not be construed as guidance. The information is subject to changes in market and operating conditions; political risk; and any significant unplanned operational issues.

Zircon and High Grade Titanium Markets

Zircon Market Outlook

4

Key Features

Global Zircon Supply and Demand Outlook - Existing Operations1

kt

Illustrative

Short term demand softness …

1500

Demand CAGRs

Demand CAGR

2019-23

TZMI 2.7%

• Business confidence affected by trade tensions and

2013-19 ~1.6%

@ 1.5% CAGR

global economic uncertainty

1200

@ 0% CAGR

• Destocking of zircon in downstream supply chain

900

… solid long term fundamentals

Supply CAGR

• Urbanisation and growing middle class in Africa and

600

2019-23

-3.6%

Asia over next ten years

• Caution on quantum of demand growth

300

• Zircon will sell based on value in use with new

technical specifications

0

• Declining supply from existing producers

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

• Iluka has project pipeline to maintain supply

Iluka (sand)

Other operations

1. Illustrative demand CAGRs (2019-23) are indicative only and not Iluka forecasts. 2019 demand forecast of 1.2mt is from TZMI (August 2019). Demand is underlying (net of inventories). Iluka (sand) production forecast is sourced from TZMI and does not represent Iluka's production forecast. In addition to zircon sand, Iluka also produces ZIC which is processed elsewhere and included in 'Other operations'.

Source: TZMI August 2019

Pigment Market Outlook

5

Recent Global Pigment Price Cycles Analysis

Iluka's Pigment Demand Model

Demand recovery + capacity utilization

Uses a range of economic indicators

increase + inventory decline = Price increase

% chg

Forecasts 12 month outlook

qoq

Indicates pigment demand upturn by mid 2020

10

Restocking +

flattening demand +

Consistent with industry forecasts

higher Chinese

utilization rates =

Price levelling

5

0

Destocking + flattening demand + feedstock price increase

-5

+ Chemours contracts = Price /Volume/ Margin Reduction

1Q16

3Q16

1Q17

3Q17

1Q18

3Q18

1Q19

Source: TiPMC and Robert Fry Economics

Long Term Pigment Demand Linked to Industrial Production

Industry consultant TiPMC shows link of pigment demand to industrial production, with some volatility of stocking and destocking cycles.

Source: TiPMC and Robery Fry Economics

High Grade Titanium Supply Outlook

6

Key Features

Global Rutile Supply Outlook

Positive dynamics in high grade titanium market

kt TiO2

Supply tipping

800

point from 2017

Excludes Iluka's Sembehun

600

and Balranald projects

400

200

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019f

2020f

2021f

2022f

2023f

  • Long term demand underpinned by pigment market growth and rising living standards
  • Rutile and other very high grade feedstocks have unique properties and uses in niche markets as well as ability to increase pigment plant yield
  • Increasingly important in reducing pigment plant waste footprint
  • Declining supply from existing producers
  • Iluka has project pipeline to maintain supply

Source: Iluka and TZMI

Implications for Industry

7

  • Economic growth, urbanisation and technology advances support long term demand
  • Supply tightness in zircon and high grade titanium market developing / already evident
    • recent mine closures, grade decline and short mine life of operations contribute to supply outlook
  • Industry will require reinvestment to maintain supply to markets
  • New projects under review (including Iluka's) will likely have higher risk, higher capital or higher costs owing to:
    • distance to infrastructure and processing facilities
    • ore body characteristics
  • Iluka has well developed pipeline of quality projects and track record of project delivery

2019 Projects Delivered

Key Features

Zircon / Rutile /

Rutile

Rutile

Zircon / Rutile

Synthetic Rutile

Cataby,

Gangama

Lanti Expansion,

Ambrosia Mine

Western Australia

Expansion,

Sierra Leone

Move,

Sierra Leone

South Australia

8

Synthetic Rutile

SR2 Kiln Major

Maintenance

Outage,

Western Australia

$270m capex budgeted

Doubling of capacity

Doubling of capacity

Construction of new mine and

Duplication of existing design

Second mining unit and

infrastructure

Delivered on schedule

doubling of concentrator

capacity

Highway upgrade

• Reached design rates end H1

Delivered on schedule

Processing plant upgrades

Utilises existing processing

• Reached design rates late Q3

and kiln assets

  • ~$35m capex in 2019 budgeted
  • Commissioning complete - delivered ahead of schedule and under budget
  • Smooths zircon production
  • ~$35m capex budgeted
  • SR2 kiln reline
  • New rotary cooler shell and quench tower
  • Ramp up rate exceeded expectations

Total 2019 Capital Expenditure of ~$215 million

Pipeline of Growth Projects

Key Features

Atacama,

South Australia

Zr

Satellite deposit to existing J-A operation

Pre-feasibility study progressing

Potential to add material zircon

production

Sembehun,

Sierra Leone

Ti

Expansion to new deposits

Development of next phase at SRL

Re-scoping development options - focus on

optimising risk/ return

Wimmera,

Victoria

Zircon and rare earth project

Pre-feasibility study progressing

Test pit completed product samples with

customers

SR1 restart,

Western Australia

Scoping study progressing

Detailed execution planning underway and long

lead time items ordered.

Potential for 110 - 120ktpa of synthetic rutile

Subject to appropriate commercial

arrangements

9

Eneabba Mineral Sands

Recovery,

Other

Western Australia

Monazite-rich stockpile from

historic mining

Offtake secured, execute phase

Simple process proposed with low

capital expenditure

Balranald,

New South Wales

Rutile and zircon rich deposits

Development of innovative underground mining method via directional drilling

Pre-mobilisation activities underway to

prepare for 3rd trial

Eucla Basin

Pipeline of Growth Projects

10

2019

Historic Global Zircon and Rutile Supply

Projects

2020-2022*

2022-2024*

2025+*

Producing

Cataby

Ambrosia

Eneabba

Sembehun

Australian near-

Gangama

SR1 restart

Atacama

mine deposits

Lanti

Balranald

Sierra Rutile

Zircon kt, Rutile kt TiO2

Wimmera

exploration

potential

1400

Cataby extensions

1200

1000

Zircon supply outlook

excluding new projects

800

* Project timing and

approval remains subject

600

to Iluka Board approval

400

Rutile supply outlook

excluding new projects

200

Rutile

Zircon

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019f

2020f

2021f

2022f

2023f

Source: Iluka and TZMI

Project Funding

Cataby, Western Australia

Strong Balance Sheet Position

12

  • Iluka has funded recent projects (including Cataby, Sierra Rutile expansions) and Sierra Rutile acquisition (Dec 2016) from cash flows and debt
  • As at end September had modest net debt and gearing (net debt $89 million, 6.9% gearing ratio)
  • Retain significant funding headroom (total facilities ~$520 million)

$m

Gearing %

1000

40

800

30

600

20

400

10

200

0

0

Total facilities available

Net debt (cash)

Gearing*

-200

H2 17

-10

H1 14

H2 14

H1 15

H2 15

H1 16

H2 16

H1 17

H1 18

H2 18

H1 19

Q3 19

* Net debt / net debt + equity

Iluka Mineral Sands Business

13

Key Features

Recently announced formal review has commenced to determine most appropriate corporate and capital structure of two principal businesses - Mineral Sands and Mining Area C Royalty

  • A number of significant issues to be considered as part of the review and no certainty that it will result in change

Irrespective of outcome, mineral sands business remains strong

  • $545 million underlying mineral sands EBITDA 2018
  • Broad and valued customer base
  • Quality assets producing high quality products
  • Committed and experienced workforce
  • Pipeline of exciting projects

Well placed to remain in market leading position within zircon

and high grade titanium feedstock markets

Deliver Sustainable Value

Key Features

Strong Market

Quality Mineral Sands

Fundamentals

Assets

Mineral sands demand linked to

Australia and Sierra Leone operations

urbanisation, rising living standards,

Product mix weighted to premium

increasing array of applications

zircon and high grade titanium dioxide

Value Driven Marketing

Capital Discipline

Model

Framework

Direct customer relationships

Strong balance sheet, disciplined

Price driven by value in use

capital allocation

Focus on shareholder returns via

Focussed on sustainable pricing

dividend framework

14

Project Pipeline

Sustaining and growth projects in

Australia and Sierra Leone

World-class Iron Ore

Royalty

Royalty stream from BHP's Mining

Area C hub in Western Australia

Growth from BHP's South Flank

development

Iluka Resources Limited

www.iluka.com

Ore trial at Ambrosia, South Australia

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 01:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
08:30pILUKA RESOURCES : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore
PU
11/05ILUKA RESOURCES : Brokers Tick Iluka's Review But Doubt Outlook
AQ
10/31ILUKA RESOURCES : Cataby Site Visit 1 November 2019
PU
10/30ILUKA RESOURCES : Quarterly Review 30 September 2019
PU
10/30ILUKA RESOURCES : Investor Briefing 31 October 2019
PU
10/30ILUKA RESOURCES : Review of Mineral Sands Operations & Mining Area C Royalty
PU
10/30Iluka Considers Spinning Off MAC Royalty
DJ
10/25ILUKA RESOURCES : Board Appointment Lynne Saint
AQ
10/24ILUKA RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - L Saint
PU
10/23ILUKA RESOURCES : Non-executive Director Appointment - L Saint
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 254 M
EBIT 2019 447 M
Net income 2019 296 M
Debt 2019 52,2 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 3 789 M
Chart ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iluka Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,41  AUD
Last Close Price 8,83  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas O'Leary CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gregory John Walton Martin Chairman
Adele Stratton Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
James Hutchinson Ranck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED19.03%2 611
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL48.61%45 037
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.76%28 557
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC7.57%15 437
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-10.69%10 293
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.19.73%9 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group