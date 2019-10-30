Iluka Resources : Quarterly Review 30 September 2019

Ilmenite and other revenue include revenues derived from other materials not included in production volumes, including activated carbon products and iron concentrate. Iluka receives a royalty payment from its Mining Area C iron ore royalty. This is not reported as part of quarterly reports but is disclosed in the financial statements.

PRODUCTION COMMENTARY

Total Z/R/SR production for the third quarter was 198 thousand tonnes, up 16% from the June quarter of 169 thousand tonnes.

Australian Operations

During the quarter, the mine move from the Jacinth North deposit to the Ambrosia deposit was completed ahead of schedule and budget, with mining and concentrating of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) now running at expected operational levels at the Ambrosia deposit. HMC produced from Jacinth-Ambrosia for the three quarters to 30 September 2019 was 407 thousand tonnes, while zircon production from the Narngulu mineral separation plant (MSP) attributable to Jacinth-Ambrosia for the same period was 212 thousand tonnes.

HMC production from the Cataby mine for the period year-to-date was 153 thousand tonnes. As previously outlined, the magnetic material from the Cataby operation is trucked to Capel for processing where it is upgraded from ilmenite to synthetic rutile at the SR2 kiln. The kiln has produced 140 thousand tonnes of synthetic rutile from a combination of stockpiled and Cataby sourced ilmenite for the first three quarters of the year. Synthetic rutile production of 57 thousand tonnes during the quarter has been above expectations and the Company expects similar performance in the fourth quarter. The non- magnetic material from Cataby is being trucked to the Narngulu MSP for separation, with production of Cataby zircon and rutile commencing during the quarter. Production attributable to Cataby and from South West concentrate sales for the period was 37 thousand tonnes of zircon and 9 thousand tonnes of rutile.

Sierra Leone Operations

Rutile production for the September quarter was 33 thousand tonnes compared to 30 thousand tonnes in the June quarter.

September was the first full month of four operational mining fronts at Sierra Rutile. The Gangama expansion was commissioned in June, while the expansion at Lanti is in ramp up phase with completion expected in the fourth quarter. The MSP produced 13 thousand tonnes of rutile in the month of September and the MSP, which currently has annual capacity of around 175 thousand tonnes per annum, is expected to be operating at full capacity for the remainder of the year.

The September quarter saw targeted production across the mining operations affected by lower than expected ore throughputs and runtimes reflecting materials handling issues encountered at Lanti, maintenance outages and interruptions to mining as a result of wet season conditions and power outages. Of note however during the quarter, the external specialist maintenance team mobilised to site in July have identified and rectified a number of issues that were impacting runtime and throughput, one of which related to gland water supply infrastructure and had been a significant contributor to downtime.

Given the performance at Sierra Rutile continues to be below expectations, the Company has continued work to assess the carrying value of the Sierra Rutile operations, comprising US$360 million at 30 September 2019 and a deferred tax asset of US$115 million. This work will be completed as the relevant information becomes available and the Company will update the market accordingly.

