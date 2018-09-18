Iluka Resources : Releases Investor Relations App

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

21 October 2013

ILUKA RELEASES INVESTOR RELATIONS APP

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) today issued an Investor Relations Guide in Apple iPad compatible application (App). An Android version will be available shortly.

The App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store (search for Iluka Investor Relations Guide) or from Iluka's website www.iluka.com.

The Investor Relations App is designed to provide information of relevance to potential investors in the company. The App provides information in the following main sections:

 Investment Proposition, which includes: investment market attributes, key influences of product demand, company and shareholder alignment, technical and resource differentiation, capital management and balance sheet.

 Company Overview including: company evolution since 2006, global operations, Board and Executive Team, sustainability.

 Resource Base and Operations, encompassing: reserves and resources, operations' overview, stages of mining and processing, Mining Area C.

 Mineral Sands Industry: products, global producers, applications and properties, pricing, revenue to cash cost ratio.

 Sales and marketing: global locations, sales and marketing evolution, customer structure, Iluka products.

 Growth: exploration, innovation and technology, new projects corporate acquisitions.

Key physical and historical financials are also provided, along with a selection of key ASX disclosures and investment presentations. The App contains a share price and share price history chart, and the ability to download or email material.

The App does not seek to replace the content on the company's internet site(www.iluka.com)which is more comprehensive. However, for those wishing to gain an understanding of the main elements of the company: its assets, industry context and basis for shareholder value generation, the App should serve a useful purpose. Further enhancements will be made over time, as will regular updates.

For further information on the company, please contact:

Dr Robert Porter

General Manager, Investor Relations Melbourne, Australia

Phone: + 61 (0) 3 9225 5008 Mobile: +61 (0) 407 391 829 Email: robert.porter@iluka.com

The Iluka IR App was produced by Burrows Interactive Design www.burrowsinteractive.com

Iuka Resources Limited • ABN 34 008 675 018 • Level 23 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

GPO Box U1988 Perth WA 6845 • T +61 8 9360 4700 • F +61 8 9360 4777 •www.iluka.com