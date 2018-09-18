Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Iluka Resources Limited    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (ILU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Iluka Resources : Releases Investor Relations App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:23am CEST

Australian Securities Exchange Notice

21 October 2013

ILUKA RELEASES INVESTOR RELATIONS APP

Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka) today issued an Investor Relations Guide in Apple iPad compatible application (App). An Android version will be available shortly.

The App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store (search for Iluka Investor Relations Guide) or from Iluka's website www.iluka.com.

The Investor Relations App is designed to provide information of relevance to potential investors in the company. The App provides information in the following main sections:

  • Investment Proposition, which includes: investment market attributes, key influences of product demand, company and shareholder alignment, technical and resource differentiation, capital management and balance sheet.

  • Company Overview including: company evolution since 2006, global operations, Board and Executive Team, sustainability.

  • Resource Base and Operations, encompassing: reserves and resources, operations' overview, stages of mining and processing, Mining Area C.

  • Mineral Sands Industry: products, global producers, applications and properties, pricing, revenue to cash cost ratio.

  • Sales and marketing: global locations, sales and marketing evolution, customer structure, Iluka products.

  • Growth: exploration, innovation and technology, new projects corporate acquisitions.

Key physical and historical financials are also provided, along with a selection of key ASX disclosures and investment presentations. The App contains a share price and share price history chart, and the ability to download or email material.

The App does not seek to replace the content on the company's internet site(www.iluka.com)which is more comprehensive. However, for those wishing to gain an understanding of the main elements of the company: its assets, industry context and basis for shareholder value generation, the App should serve a useful purpose. Further enhancements will be made over time, as will regular updates.

For further information on the company, please contact:

Dr Robert Porter

General Manager, Investor Relations Melbourne, Australia

Phone: + 61 (0) 3 9225 5008 Mobile: +61 (0) 407 391 829 Email: robert.porter@iluka.com

The Iluka IR App was produced by Burrows Interactive Design www.burrowsinteractive.com

Iuka Resources Limited • ABN 34 008 675 018 • Level 23 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

GPO Box U1988 Perth WA 6845 • T +61 8 9360 4700 • F +61 8 9360 4777 •www.iluka.com

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
07:23aILUKA RESOURCES : Releases Investor Relations App
PU
08/30ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23ILUKA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - X Liu (22.8..
PU
08/23ILUKA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Cole (22...
PU
08/23ILUKA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - T O'Leary (..
PU
08/23ILUKA RESOURCES : Executive Team Changes
PU
08/16ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/16ILUKA RESOURCES : Dividend Distribution - ILU
PU
08/16ILUKA RESOURCES : Half Year Results to 30 June 2018
PU
08/14ASTRO RESOURCES NL : - Update on Illuka Joint Venture
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Iluka Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Iluka Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Iluka Resources (ILKAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Iluka Resources Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Iluka Resources (ILKAF) Presents At BofAML 2017 Global Metals, Mining and Ste.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 285 M
EBIT 2018 471 M
Net income 2018 276 M
Debt 2018 85,4 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 13,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 4 060 M
Chart ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iluka Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas OLeary CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gregory John Walton Martin Chairman
Steven Wickham Chief Operating Officer-Mineral Sands
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
James Hutchinson Ranck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED-5.41%2 912
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-13.38%31 973
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 814
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%12 862
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-29.43%9 558
BOLIDEN AB-16.46%6 916
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.