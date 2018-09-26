Iluka Resources : SDV - Purchase Order for Chemicals from Iluka Resources

Suite 105 Phone: 61 0428 002 590 48 Atchison Street Email:admin@scidev.com.au St Leonards NSW 2065 Australia Website: www.scidev.com.au ABN 25 001 150 849 ASX code: SDV Companies Announcements Office Australian Stock Exchange 26th September 2018

Purchase order for chemicals received from Iluka Resources Limited

 Purchase order for chemicals received from Iluka Resources for trial at an Australian mineral sands operation

 Trial to commence during December quarter for a two-week period to run concurrently with commencement of a previously agreed commercial trial of an OptiFlox® System

 Ongoing chemical sales following a successful trial would materially grow SciDev's revenue

SciDev Ltd (ASX: SDV) ('SciDev' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that it has received a purchase order from Iluka Resources Limited ('Iluka') for a trial of the Company's chemical products at an Australian mineral sands operation.

The trial, which will commence during the December quarter, will run concurrently with the commencement of a commercial trial of an OptiFlox® System at the site (refer ASX announcement: 3 September 2018). The trial of the Company's OptiFlox® System aims to optimise water recovery, consumable usage and improve tailings deposition.

Pending success of both the chemical trial and the associated OptiFlox® System trial, SciDev will seek to progress discussions with Iluka in respect of an ongoing chemical sales contract. Any long-term arrangements agreed with Iluka would materially increase the Company's revenue.

SciDev management looks forward to updating shareholders on the Iluka trials and a number of other pending developments during the December quarter.

Kieran Rodgers

Managing Director

Released through: Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations +61 431 271 538