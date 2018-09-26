Log in
Iluka Resources : SDV - Purchase Order for Chemicals from Iluka Resources

09/26/2018 | 02:46am CEST

Suite 105

Phone: 61 0428 002 590

48 Atchison Street

Email:admin@scidev.com.au

St Leonards NSW 2065 Australia

Website: www.scidev.com.au

ABN 25 001 150 849

ASX code: SDV

Companies Announcements Office

Australian Stock Exchange

26th September 2018

Purchase order for chemicals received from Iluka Resources Limited

  • Purchase order for chemicals received from Iluka Resources for trial at an Australian mineral sands operation

  • Trial to commence during December quarter for a two-week period to run concurrently with commencement of a previously agreed commercial trial of an OptiFlox® System

  • Ongoing chemical sales following a successful trial would materially grow SciDev's revenue

SciDev Ltd (ASX: SDV) ('SciDev' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that it has received a purchase order from Iluka Resources Limited ('Iluka') for a trial of the Company's chemical products at an Australian mineral sands operation.

The trial, which will commence during the December quarter, will run concurrently with the commencement of a commercial trial of an OptiFlox® System at the site (refer ASX announcement: 3 September 2018). The trial of the Company's OptiFlox® System aims to optimise water recovery, consumable usage and improve tailings deposition.

Pending success of both the chemical trial and the associated OptiFlox® System trial, SciDev will seek to progress discussions with Iluka in respect of an ongoing chemical sales contract. Any long-term arrangements agreed with Iluka would materially increase the Company's revenue.

SciDev management looks forward to updating shareholders on the Iluka trials and a number of other pending developments during the December quarter.

Kieran Rodgers

Managing Director

Released through: Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations +61 431 271 538

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 00:45:04 UTC
