Iluka Resources : Update - Dividend Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ILU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday September 21, 2018
Reason for the Update
Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
ILU
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
-
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price
-
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday August 16, 2018
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday September 21, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ILU
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday August 31, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday August 30, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday September 27, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.10000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.10000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.10000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Monday September 3, 2018 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
Friday September 7, 2018
4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %
End Date
Thursday September 20, 2018
-
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of Iluka shares over the 10 trading days.
-
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
AUD 9.54060
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
Yes
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
Thursday September 27, 2018
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Only applicable to Australian resident shareholders
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://iluka.com/investors-media/shares-dividends
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary