MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Iluka Resources Limited    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (ILU)
Iluka Resources : Update - Dividend Distribution

09/25/2018 | 02:54am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ILU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday September 21, 2018

Reason for the Update

Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ILU

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

    Item 4A.6 updated with DRP Price

  • 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 16, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday September 21, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ILU

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday August 30, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.10000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.10000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.10000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday September 3, 2018 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Friday September 7, 2018

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

End Date

Thursday September 20, 2018

  • 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

    The arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of Iluka shares over the 10 trading days.

  • 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD 9.54060

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Thursday September 27, 2018

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Only applicable to Australian resident shareholders

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://iluka.com/investors-media/shares-dividends

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 00:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 285 M
EBIT 2018 471 M
Net income 2018 276 M
Debt 2018 85,4 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 14,31
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
EV / Sales 2018 3,35x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 4 220 M
Chart ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iluka Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas OLeary CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gregory John Walton Martin Chairman
Steven Wickham Chief Operating Officer-Mineral Sands
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
James Hutchinson Ranck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED-1.67%3 077
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.72%34 215
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%28 755
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 294
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-22.64%10 051
BOLIDEN AB-11.03%7 632
