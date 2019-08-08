Log in
IMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA

(IMA)
IMA: publication of the notice relevant to the half-year financial report for 2019

08/08/2019

Press release

Bologna, 8 August 2019

IMA: publication of the notice

relevant to the half-year financial report for 2019

Notice is hereby given that the notice relevant to the half-yearfinancial report for 2019 has been published today on MF, a daily newspaper (see attachment), in the Investor Relations section (Shareholders Meetings) of the Company's website (www.ima.it) and on the authorised storage system 1INFO (www.1info.it).

Founded in 1961, IMA is a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee. The Group has approximately 6,000 employees, of which approximately 2,400 abroad, and has 45 production plants in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, China and Argentina. IMA has an extensive sales network consisting of 29 branches with sales and service in Italy, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain, Poland, Israel, Russia, the United States, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil, representative offices in Central and Eastern European countries and more than 50 agencies covering a total of approximately 80 countries. IMA S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1995 and in the STAR segment since 2001. The following industrial companies are part of the Group: Atop S.p.A., Benhil GmbH, Ciemme S.r.l., Co.ma.di.s. S.p.A., Corazza S.p.A., Delta Systems & Automation Inc., Eurosicma S.p.A., Eurotekna S.r.l., Gima S.p.A., Gima TT S.p.A., G.S. Coating Technologies S.r.l., Hassia Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Ilapak International SA, Ilapak Italia S.p.A. Ilapak (Beijing) Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd. IMA Automation Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., IMA Automation USA Inc., IMA Life North America Inc., IMA Life (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Systems Co. Ltd., IMA Life (Shanghai) Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd., IMA MAI S.A., IMA Medtech Switzerland S.A., IMA North America Inc., IMA-PGIndia Pvt. IMA Swiftpack Ltd., Mapster S.r.l., Perfect Pack S.r.l., Petroncini Impianti S.p.A., PharmaSiena Service S.r.l., Revisioni Industriali S.r.l., Spreafico Automation S.r.l., Tecmar S.A., Teknoweb Converting S.r.l., Telerobot S.p.A., Tissue Machinery Company S.p.A., Valley Tissue Packaging Inc.

For more information:

Andrea Baldani - Investor Relator - tel. 051 783111 - e-mail:baldania@ima.it

Maria Antonia Mantovani - Press Office - tel. 051 783283 - e-mail:antonia.mantovani@ima.it www.ima.it(Investor Relations section)

Disclaimer

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:49:08 UTC
