IMAC : Regeneration Centers Launch IMAC Nation Podcast

May 29, 2020Laura Fristoe

The IMAC Nation Podcast is Now Available

As leading experts in the field of regenerative rehabilitation, IMAC Regeneration feels it necessary to contribute to the conversation surrounding regenerative and cellular treatments. The IMAC Nation podcast features IMAC's team including physicians, surgeons, scientists, and athletes as well as guest speakers joining in the discussion of Innovative Medical Advancements and Care. IMAC Nation will use scientific data and therapeutic outcomes to separate fact from generic industry static. We will release a new episode each week and look forward to your feedback.

Click here to download IMAC Nation on your preferred podcast service.