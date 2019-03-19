Image Protect Announces Upcoming Launch of World's Largest Digital Image Monetization Platform

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new Fotofy Digital Image Marketplace, which will allow users to license the images free of charge, while allowing revenue participation for image rightsholders in an In-Image advertising network. Geared to become the world’s largest digital image sharing platform, Fotofy will launch in August at fotofy.com.



Fotofy is built on the Company’s revolutionary IPShare technology, which allows sharing and monetization of the Company’s massive image database. Users will be able to access and share images for free, while image rightsholders (owners) will be able to monetize that usage and sharing through the Company’s advanced in-image advertising technology.

Image Protect Co-CEO, Matthew Goldman stated, “After years of playing cops and robbers on a global internet scale, pursuing infringements and protecting the legal rights of copyright holders, we realized that, in a world with a trillion-image sharing marketplace, the return on investment would theoretically skyrocket with a different model – enabling free and full usage and sharing of images with a monetization model built into that sharing process.”

The Fotofy image sharing marketplace will act as a massive library of high quality freely accessible images for use and sharing. Each image will be embedded with code that allows it to act as a carrier of an in-image advertisement. In other words, everybody wins: users find the images they desire, and image rightsholders have the opportunity to profit from a revenue stream as their creative works are circulated throughout the digital universe.

“We were in a unique position to pull this off,” continued Mr. Goldman. “Image Protect has amassed a ton of applied knowledge capital in the digital image industry over many years. We believe we are in a position to establish and ramp Fotofy into the world’s largest digital image sharing platform in a relatively short period. The in-image ad market is expected to top a record $50 billion in revenues in 2020. We believe we will be ideally positioned to capitalize on that growth.”

Management notes that the Company’s goal is to reach one trillion image sharing events across the Fotofy network within two years from launch.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.





Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.





