Image Protect's IPShare™ Partners with Celebrity Photographer Idris Erba

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright Infringement sector, is proud to announce that it has begun to on-board world famous celebrity photographer, Idris Erba (idriserba.com) as a partner and client. Mr. Erba’s exclusive A-list celebrity clientele portfolio includes Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.



Management notes that idriserba.com generates millions of hits annually due to the high-profile subjects depicted and the renowned quality of Mr. Erba’s visual art. The IPShare App is designed and built to monetize such a site by way of In-Image advertising, a rapidly growing Ad sector that is estimated at over $50 billion in total size.

Image Protect CEO, Lawrence Adams stated, “We are extremely excited to have such a talent and a website like this on-boarded and loaded with the IPShare App. This partnership is a win-win for both parties and we hope to execute many more partnerships like this over the near term. This new revenue model supplants all the legacy Infringement revenue by tenfold per our 2019 projections.”

In-image advertising relies heavily on image recognition — a market that could be worth nearly $39 billion by 2021. Image recognition refers to the real-time analysis of viewed, saved, and shared images across all platforms, apps, and mobile devices. With about three billion images uploaded per day, image recognition advertising opens up massive possibilities for marketers, including in-image advertising models.

On the partnership, Idris Erba stated, “This is going to be a game-changer for brands and influencers alike. With IPShare, the entire Internet is fair game for the monetization and protection of celebrity content.”

The Company believes that the IPShare model has a number of advantages for both digital image rightsholders and potential advertisers. As images are passed through the internet, Image Protect can generate revenue by tracking and placement of in-image ads.

Mr. Adams continued, “Both traditional advertising and traditional copyright protection have taken a back seat to a newer integrated methodology with superior interactivity and monetization potential. With millions of images now under management, Image Protect is extremely well positioned to maximize shareholder value as we benefit from the rapid growth potential of the in-image ad model.”

About IPShare

Image Protect finds millions of editorial websites using their client’s photos. As an option to the standard DMCA takedown notice, IPShare™ generates a block of code that allows photos to be copied and pasted into any website – similar to code references on sites that embed Youtube or Vimeo content. It’s as simple as copying and pasting the embed code into the user’s website template, i.e., WordPress, Blogger, SquareSpace, Wix, etc. The image is then instantly transformed into an online billboard, containing in-image advertising, hot links, social sharing and dynamic messaging. This is turning the traditional Copyright Infringement model into a cooperative relationship for both parties.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



