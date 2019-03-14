Log in
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
3DX-RAY AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC 2019, SINGAPORE: 2-4 APRIL 2019

03/14/2019

3DX-RAY AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC 2019, SINGAPORE: 2-4 APRIL 2019

14 March 2019

BOOTH 1820 - UK PAVILION

Visit us on booth 1820 in the UK Pavilion to see our range of ThreatScan® portable x-ray inspection systems and discuss any requirements you may have.

The show is being held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 2nd to 4th April 2019.

Register now: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 Visitor Registration

3DX-RAY is a British company proud of our design and manufacturing capabilities. Our products combine high image quality with ease of use and the 3DX-RAY portable, mobile and fixed x-ray systems are designed to meet a wide range of security inspection needs.

The inspection systems we can offer include PORTABLE, VEHICLE, CONVEYOR and MAIL scanning solutions.

Find us on Booth 1820 during Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 or email threatscan@3dx-ray.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:08:06 UTC
