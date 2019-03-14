3DX-RAY AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC 2019, SINGAPORE: 2-4 APRIL 2019

14 March 2019

BOOTH 1820 - UK PAVILION

Visit us on booth 1820 in the UK Pavilion to see our range of ThreatScan® portable x-ray inspection systems and discuss any requirements you may have.

The show is being held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 2nd to 4th April 2019.

Register now: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 Visitor Registration

3DX-RAY is a British company proud of our design and manufacturing capabilities. Our products combine high image quality with ease of use and the 3DX-RAY portable, mobile and fixed x-ray systems are designed to meet a wide range of security inspection needs.

The inspection systems we can offer include PORTABLE, VEHICLE, CONVEYOR and MAIL scanning solutions.

Find us on Booth 1820 during Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 or email threatscan@3dx-ray.com for further information.