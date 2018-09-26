Image Scan : 3DX-RAY at International Security Expo 2018, Olympia London UK

3DX-RAY at International Security Expo 2018, Olympia London UK

26 September 2018

STAND H32: 28-29 November 2018

Visit Stand H32 to see our range of ThreatScan® portable x-ray inspection systems and discuss any requirements you may have.

The show is being held at Olympia, London, on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th November 2018.

3DX-RAY is a British company proud of our design and manufacturing capabilities. Our products combine high image quality with ease of use and the 3DX-RAY portable, mobile and fixed x-ray systems are designed to meet a wide range of security inspection needs.

The inspection systems we can offer include PORTABLE, VEHICLE, CONVEYOR and MAIL scanning solutions.

Find us on Stand H32 during ISE 2018 or email threatscan@3dx-ray.com for further information.