Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Image Scan Holdings plc    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/10 03:00:00 am
1.1 GBp   --.--%
10:16aIMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1
PU
09/18IMAGE SCAN : Contract Win and Further Trading Update
PU
04/25IMAGE SCAN : Interim Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : 3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:16am EDT

3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1

10 October 2019

3DX-Ray has announced a significant contract for the supply of 40 units of ThreatScan®-LS1 to a major European Security Force.

ThreatScan® allows bomb technicians to perform rapid and accurate threat assessment in a wide range of operational scenarios. Each system consists of a portable X-ray generator, a detection panel and an operator's workstation running the Company's market-leading image processing software, together with a customer-specific range of ancillary equipment.

ThreatScan® is lightweight, incredibly thin, has a large imaging area of 600 x 460mm, enabling bags and packages to be scanned in one scan. This system can penetrate up to 34mm steel at 120kV while producing high quality, sub-millimetre resolution images.

ThreatScan® can be used to inspect suspect bags and packages in mass transit areas, such as rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia, and sports arenas as well as, general security inspection by first responders such as Police, Military and Private and Government Security agencies.

3DX-RAY LTD, Sales and Marketing Director, Vincent Deery said: 'We are delighted with this contract as it was from a customer with such exacting standards. We were also in direct competition with many other major manufacturers, and we won.'

The new contract is expected to be delivered in this calendar year

Join 3DX-Ray at the 21st edition of Milipol in Paris on the 19-22 November

You will find us on stand 5D122 in the UK Pavilion

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 14:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
10:16aIMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1
PU
09/18IMAGE SCAN : Contract Win and Further Trading Update
PU
04/25IMAGE SCAN : Interim Results
PU
03/143DX-RAY AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC 2019 : 2-4 april 2019
PU
01/28IMAGE SCAN : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
20183DX-RAY AT INTERSEC 2019, DUBAI WORL : 20-22 January 2019
PU
2018IMAGE SCAN : Board Appointment and Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
2018IMAGE SCAN : 3DX-RAY at International Security Expo 2018, Olympia London UK
PU
2018IMAGE SCAN : RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 04 September 2018
PU
2018IMAGE SCAN : Trading Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,99 M
EBIT 2019 0,14 M
Net income 2019 0,14 M
Finance 2019 0,96 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 1,50 M
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director & Secretary
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC-54.17%2
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%42 322
ALLEGION PLC26.76%9 435
FLIR SYSTEMS INC19.15%7 035
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 019
ADT INC.4.16%4 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group