Image Scan : 3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1

3DX-Ray announce a significant contract for ThreatScan®-LS1

10 October 2019

3DX-Ray has announced a significant contract for the supply of 40 units of ThreatScan®-LS1 to a major European Security Force.

ThreatScan® allows bomb technicians to perform rapid and accurate threat assessment in a wide range of operational scenarios. Each system consists of a portable X-ray generator, a detection panel and an operator's workstation running the Company's market-leading image processing software, together with a customer-specific range of ancillary equipment.

ThreatScan® is lightweight, incredibly thin, has a large imaging area of 600 x 460mm, enabling bags and packages to be scanned in one scan. This system can penetrate up to 34mm steel at 120kV while producing high quality, sub-millimetre resolution images.

ThreatScan® can be used to inspect suspect bags and packages in mass transit areas, such as rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia, and sports arenas as well as, general security inspection by first responders such as Police, Military and Private and Government Security agencies.

3DX-RAY LTD, Sales and Marketing Director, Vincent Deery said: 'We are delighted with this contract as it was from a customer with such exacting standards. We were also in direct competition with many other major manufacturers, and we won.'

The new contract is expected to be delivered in this calendar year

Join 3DX-Ray at the 21st edition of Milipol in Paris on the 19-22 November

You will find us on stand 5D122 in the UK Pavilion