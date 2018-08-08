Image Scan : General Meeting Adjourned

The Board of Directors of Image Scan announce that the General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for today has been adjourned for 28 days to Tuesday 4 September 2018 following receipt of a proxy against the resolutions by its largest shareholder, Rise Step International Development Ltd ('Rise Step'). Rise Step have indicated broad support of the Company's acquisition strategy, but are concerned regarding the dilutive effect of the Placing. The Company is seeking a meeting with Rise Step to address the concerns raised.

