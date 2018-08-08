Log in
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
08/08 10:05:38 am
4.4999 GBp   +5.88%
IMAGE SCAN : General Meeting Adjourned
PU
07/18IMAGE SCAN : To acquire todd research ltd
PU
07/17IMAGE SCAN : Result of Placing
PU
Image Scan : General Meeting Adjourned

08/08/2018 | 09:42am CEST

The Board of Directors of Image Scan announce that the General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for today has been adjourned for 28 days to Tuesday 4 September 2018 following receipt of a proxy against the resolutions by its largest shareholder, Rise Step International Development Ltd ('Rise Step'). Rise Step have indicated broad support of the Company's acquisition strategy, but are concerned regarding the dilutive effect of the Placing. The Company is seeking a meeting with Rise Step to address the concerns raised.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Image Scan Holdings plcTel: +44 (0) 1509 817400

William Mawer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Atwell-King, Company Secretary

ir@ish.co.uk

Cantor Fitzgerald EuropeTel: +44 (0) 207 894 7000

Rick Thompson / Will Goode/ Michael Boot (Corporate Finance)

Caspar Shand Kydd (Sales)

About Image Scan Holdings plc

Image Scan Holdings plc (AIM: IGE) is focused on the development and commercialisation of market leading real-time X-ray solutions for use in the global Security and Industrial inspection markets. The Company's Security portfolio includes the ThreatScan® range of portable bomb and suspect package detection systems; the Axis range of baggage inspection systems; and SVXi, a small vehicle inspection system. The Industrial inspection solutions include the MDXi product range, cabinet X-ray systems for laboratories and production lines. The Company was founded in 1996 and joined AIM in 2002.

For further information on the Company, please visit: www.ish.co.uk- and for further information on its products, please visit: www.3dx-ray.com

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 07:41:08 UTC
