Image Scan Holdings Plc

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC (IGE)
Image Scan : RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 04 September 2018

09/26/2018 | 11:06am CEST

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 04 September 2018

26 September 2018

The Board of Directors of Image Scan announce that the resolutions of General Meeting dated 4 September 2018 were not passed. following receipt of a proxy against the resolutions by its largest shareholder, Rise Step International Development Ltd ('Rise Step').

Bill Mawer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Image Scan commented: 'It is disappointing that, despite an extended face to face meeting with the shareholder involved, we were unable to achieve a positive vote for the resolutions required to complete the acquisition of Todd Research at this time. However we remain confident in our product range and the markets we serve, and will continue to drive the business forward by other means.'

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:05:07 UTC
