ImageWare® Systems Appoints Kristin A. Taylor as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY ), a leading patent holder of multi-modal biometric authentication and developer of identity management solutions, today announced that Kristin A. Taylor has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, Kristin will assume day-to-day leadership of the company with goals to increase earnings and expand the products and platforms. Jim Miller, who served as CEO of ImageWare Systems, is now appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board. All leadership appointments are effective on March 2, 2020.



"Kristin's demonstrated results in leading sizable efforts to drive revenue and growth, her creative vision in reimagining businesses, as well as significant relationships with the global analyst community, are essential to our plans for worldwide recognition as a technology leader in identity management," said Jim Miller. “The Board and I are confident in our choice of Kristin to lead ImageWare forward and become the company we all know it can be. I look forward to working with Kristin and continuing my work with ImageWare Systems as Executive Chairman of the Board.”

“I’m excited to be joining a pioneer in the field of identity management. Since creating the first digital booking platform for US law enforcement nearly 20 years ago, ImageWare has built an unparalleled and patented biometric identity assurance platform used by governments, airlines, national transportation agencies, and enterprises,” said Taylor. “ImageWare has incredible intellectual property, exceptional people and great potential.”

Taylor is an innovative technology leader with over twenty years of experience spanning sales, business development, go-to-market strategies, and analyst and public relations, for leading global technology firms. She started her career in the technology sector with AT&T/Lucent. She spent twelve years at Qualcomm leading the development of the company's first computing product, and spurring the creation of a computing division. Kristin is considered an expert in the field of strategic analyst relations, guiding companies in how to drive revenue through key analyst relationships. Kristin recently held executive roles at both MediaTek and IBM where she served as Vice President, Worldwide Analyst Relations.

