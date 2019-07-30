Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Imageware Systems Inc    IWSY

IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC

(IWSY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Investor Update Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:37am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, today announced that on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 the Company will file its Form 10-Q shortly after the close of the stock market and will host an investor update conference call the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) to review second quarter and six-month results.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call   
The Company will host an investor update call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET). The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is Domestic/International 631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on August 14, 2019. The call can also be accessed “live” online at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135563.

A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website (https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/.) You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (international only 1-412-317-6671) starting August 14, 2019, at 7:30pm ET through August 21, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10007359.

About ImageWare®Systems, Inc.
ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare’s products support multimodal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.  To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com/ and follow us on TwitterLinkedInYouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Investor Relations Contact                  
Harvey Bibicoff, CEO, Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.                                               
(818) 379-8500    harvey@bibimac.com

Media Contact
Michael Senger, VP Corporate Communications, ImageWare Systems, Inc.
(858) 257-0358   media@iwsinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC
08:37aImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Investor Up..
GL
05/14IMAGEWARE SYSTEM : ® SVP & Chief Technical Officer talks about Cybersecurity Thr..
AQ
05/14IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09IMAGEWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/09IMAGEWARE : reg; Systems Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
05/09ImageWare® Systems Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/09IMAGEWARE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/06IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events ..
AQ
05/03IMAGEWARE : Announces Closing of $6.55 Million Registered Direct Offering of its..
AQ
05/02IMAGEWARE : Sets 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Investor Update Confer..
PU
More news
Chart IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Imageware Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
S. James Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne G. Wetherell CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP-Administration
David Harding Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
David R. Loesch Independent Outside Director
Guy Steven Hamm Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC-8.99%86
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 929
AMPHENOL CORPORATION18.35%28 522
CORNING INCORPORATED11.85%26 760
HEXAGON14.90%18 273
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group