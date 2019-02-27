ImageWare : reg; Systems Introduces the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform™, an End-to-End Digital Biometric Identity Proofing, Authentication and Lifecycle Management Solution

ImageWare Digital Identity Platform Provides the Broadest Set of Identity Validation and Biometric Authentication Capabilities in the Industry

San Diego, CA (February 28, 2019) - ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions providing end-to-end digital identity proofing, authentication and management solutions both as a cloud-based SaaS and for on premise deployments, today announced the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform which will debut at the upcoming RSA Conference 2019 in San Francisco, March 4-7.

Built upon highly patented biometric capabilities, the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform is a seamlessly integrated suite of products that provides the broadest set of biometric authentication factors combined with the most robust identity proofing capabilities.

Identity - The New Security Perimeter

In the last several years, identity proofing and authentication has started the transition - from operational and user experience driven - to recognition as core to enterprise security. Today, the issue of identity, and its inherent connection to security, is more important than ever.

Continued data breaches related to passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) make it clear that IT Security Executives need to think differently about information security. Phishing as a service, and intercepted SMS communications, are just a few examples that show the inherent security issues with today's passwords and 2FA solutions.

Leading companies have begun to realize that they can no longer rely on basic 2FA measures. No matter where a company is on its identity authentication journey, ImageWare's Digital Identity Platform allows organizations to easily integrate the desired level of identity proofing and authentication to their existing ecosystems.

Vic Herring, Vice President, Head of Global Software Center, Fujitsu Technology and Business America said that, 'Our valued partnership allows our customers to use the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform to easily integrate the most secure, flexible, and scalable identity proofing and biometric authentication solution in the market.'

Ben Goodman, Vice President, Global Strategy and Innovation, ForgeRock, commented, 'As a valued member of the ForgeRock Trust Network, the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform further strengthens our customers' digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions.'

Nobuhiro Suemasa, CEO of TwoFive Inc., a customer of the new platform, stated, 'While two-factor authentication adds an extra level of security, potentially meaningful security risks still exist for organizations. ImageWare's Digital Identity Platform now allows us to integrate the desired level of identity proofing and authentication for our large ISPs and enterprise customers.'

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems said, 'Identity IS the new security perimeter and the breadth of our Digital Identity Platform distinguishes us from basic two-factor authentication, biometric, and digital proofing companies. Our solutions are perfect for enterprises, IT Service Providers, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) across a wide range of industries and vertical markets.'

Schedule a meeting with us at the RSA Conference 2019 and be the FIRST to see ImageWare Systems' new Digital Identity Platform: https://www.iwsinc.com/events/2018/rsa-conference-2019/

For more information, also visit: https://www.iwsinc.com/solutions

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Ottawa, Ontario; Tokyo, Japan; and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://iwsinc.com/ and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'if,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see 'Risk Factors' in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Relations:

Michael Senger, VP Marketing

ImageWare Systems, Inc

858.257.0358

media@iwsinc.com

Investor Relations:

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500

harvey@bibimac.com