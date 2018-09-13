Log in
IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC
Imageware : Fujitsu Provides MedClick Medication Adherence Solution to Monitor Complex Patient Medication Regimens in Real-Time

09/13/2018

News facts:

  • Fujitsu announces the availability of its MedClick™ medication adherence solution in the Epic® App Orchard marketplace
  • With the integration of the MedClick dosage diary feature into Epic, clinicians can view their patient's dosage diary in near real time
  • Biometrics-as-a-Service™ (BIOaaS™) from Fujitsu allows patients to simply take a selfie, swipe a finger, speak a phrase, or show their palm to login to the MedClick mobile app, providing exceptional security and convenience
  • The MedClick app also includes Secure DirectClick™ providing secure and convenient Voice over IP (VoIP) communication between patients and healthcare providers without incurring telephone charges

Sunnyvale, CA, September 13, 2018 Fujitsu America, Inc., a global leader in information and communication technology, announced today that MedClick, its medication adherence and patient engagement product, is now available in the Epic App Orchard marketplace. As an App Orchard contributor, Fujitsu has utilized the Epic application programming interfaces to enable better communication between healthcare professionals and their patients. Healthcare professionals can now view near real-time information about the medication adherence of their patients using the MedClick solution.

MedClick enriches the relationship between the healthcare team and the patient to improve medication adherence and patient engagement. With the integration of the MedClick dosage diary feature into Epic, clinicians can view their patient's dosage diary in near real time. This FDA-cleared, enterprise level, mobile communication platform connects healthcare providers with patients and provides support when the patients are outside of the medical facility.

Patients use the MedClick app on smart phones and tablets, while the healthcare professionals view the patient's dosage diary details from within Epic. The MedClick mobile application is secured by the Biometrics-as-a-Service (BIOaaS) platform which provides multi-modal biometrics for patient identity authentication. Patients simply take a selfie, swipe a finger, speak a phrase, or show their palm to login to the app, providing increased security without using passwords. The MedClick mobile app also uses Secure DirectClick enabling patients to talk to their healthcare providers securely without incurring telephone charges.

'Fujitsu is delighted to offer the MedClick solution to Epic customers to help improve patient engagement, and medication adherence for patients with complex medication regimens,' stated Jason Bradlee, Head of Security for Americas region, Fujitsu America, Inc. 'We are passionate about increasing security and convenience while reducing costs for the healthcare and other industries.'

The significant benefits of the MedClick solution are improving medication adherence while at the same time lowering healthcare cost.

Online resources

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Americas

Fujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to delivering the full range of Fujitsu products, solutions and services in ICT to our customers in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; data center and field services; and server, storage, software and mobile/tablet technologies. For more information, please visit:
http://fujitsu.com/us and http://twitter.com/fujitsuamerica

Disclaimer

ImageWare Systems Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:12:01 UTC
