Imageware : Sr. QA Engineer – iOS – Clackamas, Oregon

As a Sr. QA Engineer - iOS working in Clackamas, Oregon, you will provide advanced quality-engineering insight throughout product lifecycles, create and maintain comprehensive test plans, develop test cases, execute testing, and track defects during product release cycles.
This position works closely with others during the software development process to ensure both product testability and product requirements satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities Include:
-
Reviews and manipulates code as needed to inject error conditions necessary to simulate real world behaviors
-
Prepares detailed software analysis and design artifacts to establish software acceptance criteria
-
Analyzes the software product or system to determine test requirements, test strategies and assess risk
-
Applies analysis concepts, techniques, tools and standards to breakdown assigned projects into testable units with visible acceptance criteria
-
Prepares detailed test plans, reports and release notes as assigned
-
Prepares detailed test cases and other documentation, as required
-
Performs software installation and troubleshooting to isolate defects
-
Writes application quality assurance test plans within an Agile scope
-
Tests and verifies system and database models to ensure quality and integrity
-
Participates in continuous process refinement and improvement
-
Participates in design sessions and serves as a department representative
-
Implements software testing processes and best practices
-
Performs other job-related duties and responsibilities as may be defined or assigned from time to time
Minimum Experience and Education:
-
BS degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related technical degree or equivalent combination of education and experience
-
7+ years applicable experience with software testing methodologies within the technology or software industry
-
Fluent in at least one programming language (Java, C/C++ or Objective C preferred)
-
Completed a minimum of one product life cycle (from concept to deployment) as a key contributor
-
Familiar and comfortable with white box/unit testing
-
Experienced working in an iOS environment
-
Experience in writing and executing scripts for mobile test automation
-
Understands the application of Agile methods in a development environment
-
Comfortable and experienced with MS SQL
-
Strong experience in test planning and test case development
-
Proficiency with Source Control systems (Git preferred) is desirable
-
Solid experience in Visual Studio environment and tools, is a plus
-
Familiarity with writing test tools and test harnesses, is a plus
Skills, Knowledge and Ability:
-
-
Detailed knowledge of development, test and release processes including agile test driven
development (iterative)
-
Develop project/product related metrics and analyze bug statistics to enable continued improvement
-
Ability to understand technical aspects of the product being developed
-
Proficient in data analysis and database entity-relationship modeling
-
Has an effective understanding of software architectures - SaaS, WCF, Web, database
-
Is process-oriented and understands SDLC methods
-
Solid understanding of project planning and specification, implementation, documentation and quality assurance
-
Capacity to analyze, interpret and explain complex technical systems
-
Proven analytical, evaluation and problem-solving abilities
-
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
Preferred:
-
Experience with biometric capture devices and templates and/or digital imaging devices
-
Knowledge or experience contributing to high-level software architecture documentation
-
Must be able to physically work in the assigned office environment on a regularly set schedule
-
Multilingual is a plus
