Imageware : Sr. QA Engineer – iOS – Clackamas, Oregon

As a Sr. QA Engineer - iOS working in Clackamas, Oregon, you will provide advanced quality-engineering insight throughout product lifecycles, create and maintain comprehensive test plans, develop test cases, execute testing, and track defects during product release cycles.

This position works closely with others during the software development process to ensure both product testability and product requirements satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Reviews and manipulates code as needed to inject error conditions necessary to simulate real world behaviors

Prepares detailed software analysis and design artifacts to establish software acceptance criteria

Analyzes the software product or system to determine test requirements, test strategies and assess risk

Applies analysis concepts, techniques, tools and standards to breakdown assigned projects into testable units with visible acceptance criteria

Prepares detailed test plans, reports and release notes as assigned

Prepares detailed test cases and other documentation, as required

Performs software installation and troubleshooting to isolate defects

Writes application quality assurance test plans within an Agile scope

Tests and verifies system and database models to ensure quality and integrity

Participates in continuous process refinement and improvement

Participates in design sessions and serves as a department representative

Implements software testing processes and best practices

Performs other job-related duties and responsibilities as may be defined or assigned from time to time

Minimum Experience and Education:

BS degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related technical degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

7+ years applicable experience with software testing methodologies within the technology or software industry

Fluent in at least one programming language (Java, C/C++ or Objective C preferred)

Completed a minimum of one product life cycle (from concept to deployment) as a key contributor

Familiar and comfortable with white box/unit testing

Experienced working in an iOS environment

Experience in writing and executing scripts for mobile test automation

Understands the application of Agile methods in a development environment

Comfortable and experienced with MS SQL

Strong experience in test planning and test case development

Proficiency with Source Control systems (Git preferred) is desirable

Solid experience in Visual Studio environment and tools, is a plus

Familiarity with writing test tools and test harnesses, is a plus

Skills, Knowledge and Ability:

Strong experience in test planning and test case development

Detailed knowledge of development, test and release processes including agile test driven

development (iterative)

Develop project/product related metrics and analyze bug statistics to enable continued improvement

Ability to understand technical aspects of the product being developed

Proficient in data analysis and database entity-relationship modeling

Has an effective understanding of software architectures - SaaS, WCF, Web, database

Is process-oriented and understands SDLC methods

Solid understanding of project planning and specification, implementation, documentation and quality assurance

Capacity to analyze, interpret and explain complex technical systems

Proven analytical, evaluation and problem-solving abilities

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Preferred:

Experience with biometric capture devices and templates and/or digital imaging devices

Knowledge or experience contributing to high-level software architecture documentation

Must be able to physically work in the assigned office environment on a regularly set schedule

Multilingual is a plus

We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts and 401K in addition to LTD, and LIFE/AD&D insurance. Employees enjoy ten paid holidays per year, in addition to a generous paid-time-off policy.

